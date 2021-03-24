White Township
DUI
An 18-year-old Coraopolis, Allegheny County, woman was found holding drugs and believed to be under the influence when state troopers conducted a traffic stop at 11:51 p.m. March 17 at Route 110 and Old Route 119, according to a report. Online court records show that charges have not yet been filed.
Theft
State police said two juvenile boys from Greenville, Mercer County, stole two bags containing $3,000 worth of personal belongings including clothing, iPhones, a laptop computer and money from an unspecified location on Pratt Drive at 2:42 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers said the victims of the theft were two women from Erie, Erie County, who refused to cooperate with prosecution of the suspects.
Man cited
Tyzier Smith, 24, of Philadelphia, hosted a large party at 446 Malibu Drive in the Verge housing complex at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, was warned to break up the gathering and was cited with disorderly conduct after failing to abide by the warning, state police said Tuesday.
Manor Township, Armstrong County
Fugitive found
Brandon Lydic, of Cherry Tree, was held at the Armstrong County Jail after state police learned he was wanted for failing to respond to a drunken driving charge in Jefferson County.
Troopers from Kittanning encountered Lydic, 24, at 12:03 a.m. Friday on Hawk Hollow Road near Route 422 where police stopped to assist him with a disabled vehicle, according to a report.
Online court records show Lydic was charged with DUI and five summary traffic violations Nov. 28 in Punxsutawney and that he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing March 4 in Punxsutawney District Court. District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock held him for adjudication in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court.
DUI
A 44-year-old Shelocta man was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop on Route 422 at Gladys Drive at 8:14 p.m. Friday, state police reported. Online court records show no charges have been filed.
New Florence, Westmoreland County
Woman cited
State police reported that April Duncan, of New Kensington, visited New Florence Manor, 100 Osborn St., at 9:05 a.m. after officials there prohibited Duncan from the premises. Troopers cited Duncan, 33, with a summary count of criminal trespass.
West Wheatfield Township
DUI
A Blairsville motorist was suspected of driving under the influence after she caused a crash at 4:48 a.m. Friday on Route 22 at Shady Grove Road, state police reported. Troopers withheld the woman’s name; charges have yet to be filed.
Montgomery Township
Domestic incident
State police said an Arcadia man and woman, both 34, face charges filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl’s office after an incident reported on March 6 at 9:20 p.m. Troopers said the woman punched, scratched and pushed the man, who had grabbed and thrown a litter box at the woman.
Cherryhill Township
Marijuana possession
State police said a 22-year-old Harrisburg man riding as a passenger in a car stopped on Route 422 Friday at 7:45 p.m. was found to be in possession of marijuana. The car was stopped for a vehicle code violation. Troopers said charges of drug and paraphernalia possession were filed with Clymer District Judge Christopher Welch.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Harassment
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 40-year-old Derry man and 23-year-old Torrance man assaulted a 43-year-old Torrance man on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Charges have not yet been filed.
Burnside Township, Clearfield County
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said a 44-year-old Cherry Tree-area woman was determined to be under the influence of alcohol when she was stopped as she drove Ridge Road in the vicinity of Mount Zion Road on Sunday at 1:35 a.m. Troopers said DUI charges are pending.
Hit and run
State police said a GMC Sierra ran into a ditch along Route 219 (Main Street) at 6:56 p.m. Friday and was towed away after the driver left the scene.
o o o
A Verizon telephone pole along Cherry Tree Road sustained moderate damage from a hit-and-run vehicle at 1 p.m. March 14, state police reported.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
DUI, drugs
A Reynoldsville woman was suspected of driving while high on drugs when state police halted her for traffic violations on Elk Run Avenue at Graffius Avenue at 8:36 pm. March 5, according to a report.
Troopers discovered drug-related paraphernalia during the traffic stop and reported that the investigation has not been completed.
o o o
A Punxsutawney woman, 26, showed signs of intoxication during a traffic stop and a passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Big Run, was found holding marijuana and related items, at 10:13 p.m. March 6, state police said Tuesday. Neither has formally been charged.
McCalmont Township, Jefferson County
Scam
A Punxsutawney woman, 40, sustained a loss of $3,000 when she paid someone online for a dog from Texas, state police reported. The woman asked police on Saturday to investigate. No suspect has been identified.
Bell Township, Jefferson County
DUI
State police said a 23-year-old Punxsutawney man was tested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop at 10:53 p.m. Saturday on Airport Road near Punxsutawney. Charges have not yet been filed.
Young Township, Jefferson County
DUI, drugs
A Punxsutawney man, 41, was found in possession of a controlled substance and was suspected of driving under the influence at 11:58 p.m. Feb. 27 on Snyder Hill Road at Beyer Road, state police reported. Charges will be based on a blood test, troopers said.
Barr Township, Cambria County
Theft
Someone stole a Direct Express debit card belonging to Carter Spacht, of Ebensburg, at the Hudson Helping Hands Care Home along Meadow View Lane near Northern Cambria between June 1 and March 9, state police reported. Troopers from Ebensburg set the loss at $11,434.96.
Nanty Glo, Cambria County
Vandalism
A would-be intruder damaged a steel door in an attempted break-in at a coin-operated laundry owned by Charles Kautz at 16056 Shoemaker St. on the night of Feb. 26, state police at Ebensburg reported today.
Bradford Township, Clearfield County
DUI
A Punxsutawney man caused a wreck at 9:39 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 when he attempted to make a U-turn to drive east in the westbound lane, state police at Clearfield reported.
Troopers said Robert Blake’s vehicle hit a westbound car on the highway but reported no injuries.
Blake, 38, “was determined to be heavily intoxicated and attempted to cause a fight on the scene … (and) had to be forcefully taken into custody.”
Police charged him with driving under the influence, making terroristic threats, harassment and seven traffic infractions in a criminal complaint filed in a district court. Blake was released on unsecured bond to await a preliminary hearing March 31.
Vintondale, Cambria County
Harassment
Megan Strayer and Vickie Strayer, both of Vintondale, engaged in an argument at 4:23 p.m. March 10 at 130 Second St., state police reported. Megan Strayer, 28, then jumped on Vickie Strayer’s back and pulled her hair, according to the report. She was cited with harassment, pleaded guilty to the count and paid $363.75 in fines and costs, court records show.