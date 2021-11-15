YOUNG TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police said that on Saturday at 1:12 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop near Park Drive and McIntyre Road. Police said they took the operator, a 37-year-old man from Clarksburg, into custody on suspicion of DUI and are awaiting blood results.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Hit-and-run
State police said a 26-year-old Glen Campbell woman crashed into another vehicle in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 3100 Oakland Ave. and then fled the scene without providing any information to the victim. Police said the victim was a 20-year-old man from Dixonville and that the incident occurred at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Harassment
State police took a report from a 47-year-old woman from Kittanning who said that a 27-year-old man from Shelocta shoved her on Oakland Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Friday night. Police said the man was cited accordingly.