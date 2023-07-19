INDIANA COUNTY
Probation ordered
In Indiana County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, President Judge Thomas M. Bianco ordered Joshua D. Cillo, 33, who has addresses in Gibsonia, Allegheny County, and Uniontown, Fayette County, to serve a year’s probation for a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Cillo also was ordered to pay court costs and a fine. The charges stem from a September 2022 incident in Burrell Township.
INDIANA
Domestic incident
An Indiana woman is free on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a July 24 hearing before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on charges of simple assault stemming from an incident Saturday in an apartment along Oakland Avenue.
Indiana Borough Police Department said its investigation found Lashakeem Spears-Garrison, 51, assaulted and caused injury to a male friend at her apartment.
In that same area and on that same date, along the 1400 block of Oakland Avenue, IBPD said Gregory C. Moore, 62, of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.
He also was arraigned before Welch, who released him on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a hearing also slated for July 24.
Noise violation
On Friday at 8:04 p.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a residence along South Fifth Street for a noise complaint.
Officers said Mbitjitandjambi Gales, 22, was observed playing loud music that could be heard 50 feet away.
IBPD said a citation was issued. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
DUI
Indiana Borough Police said Tuesday that Nicholas Hartman, 33, of Carrolltown, Cambria County, was cited on June 8 outside the Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St., for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated to a degree where he was unsafe to drive.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
