WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A 20-year-old man from Cranberry, Butler County, stole a package of oat milk valued at $3.38 from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 3:27 p.m. Sunday, state police reported. Online court records show no charges have been filed.
Identity theft
State police reported that a Megan Drive woman learned that someone had used her identifying information to apply for jobless benefits on Jan. 27 when she received a letter in the mail from the Department of Labor and Industry. Troopers said the DLI Fraud Department is investigating the report.
CLYMER
Identity theft
A Walcott Street man told state police that someone used his Social Security number on Jan. 27 to file an application for unemployment compensation.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Burglary
State police were told that someone broke into a house along Route 210 and stole property between Feb. 9 and 13.
Troopers at Punxsutawney withheld the name of a Smicksburg woman who reported the incident and released no other details.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State troopers discovered a Punxsutawney man, 29, unconscious behind the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee at Sprankles Mills Road and Route 36 at 4:37 a.m. Sunday and found clues of intoxication after repeatedly pounding on the window of the car to awaken the man.
Troopers conducted field sobriety tests and reported that charges will be filed based on the result of further investigation.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
A Derry man remains at large more than one year after being discovered intoxicated and in possession of drugs at a convenience store parking lot.
Codi McCurdy, 31, failed to appear for a preliminary hearing July 15 in Bradenville District Court and is sought by authorities to face 17 charges.
State police at the Kiski Valley station said McCurdy was found incapable of safely driving a vehicle Oct. 14, 2019, at a Sheetz convenience store.
Troopers charged him with driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and five summary traffic infractions.
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, ALLEGHENY COUNTY
Drugs
An Indiana man spent 11 days in the Allegheny County Jail following his arrest on drug charges earlier this month.
State police at Kittanning reported that Eric Shank, 34, was taken into custody Feb. 9 on Landings Drive on an outstanding warrant and was held in jail in Pittsburgh until Monday, when he was released on nominal bond.
Online court records show Shank had failed to make payment of probation supervision fees assessed in Indiana County on a case transferred in December 2019 from Westmoreland County Court, where Shank had pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October 2019 for misdemeanor counts of access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property.
Troopers discovered Shank in possession of five bags of heroin when he was taken into custody, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24 before District Judge David Sosovicka.