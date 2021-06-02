INDIANA
Burglary
Someone stole a sword from an apartment along Oakland Avenue between Church Street and 10th Street between 2:30 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to borough police.
Officers asked residents and second-hand sellers to be on the lookout for a sword with a silver blade and light brown wooden handle that is kept in a gold-trimmed black sheath.
Man jailed
Hiram McGill, of Indiana, was lodged at Indiana County Jail after police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 5:54 p.m. Sunday at 1164 Nixon Ave.
In a criminal complaint, police said McGill, 47, assaulted Heidi Hopper at their residence, damaged some household furnishings and flung Hopper’s telephone against a wall during an argument over money. Hopper told police that she had told McGill to pack up and move out.
Officers charged McGill with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. Judge Guy Haberl set bail at $5,000 cash and ordered McGill to appear for a preliminary hearing June 16 in Indiana District Court.
Drug violation
Borough police said a Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County, man was found with supplies of marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop at 8:56 p.m. May 25 in the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said the man would be charged with drug possession and driving under the influence.
o o o
Investigators said a Coral man would be charged with possession of heroin and related items after police found contraband in his car during a traffic stop at 10:24 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Oak Street.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Vandalism
Someone scratched a 2019 Toyocar Van on Pellegrene Drive between May 3 and 20, state police said Monday.
Police estimated the damage at $900.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Burglary
State police reported that an intruder broke into a home along Locust Lane about 5 p.m. May 16 and stole some unspecified belongings from the house. Troopers at Punxsutawney withheld the name of the resident who reported the incident.
Domestic
A Rochester Mills woman, 48, and her son, 19, told state police at Indiana that they had been accosted in a domestic altercation by the woman’s husband and youth’s father at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday on Locust Lane.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A Creekside man, 74, struck a Shelocta woman, 63, with a stick at 6 p.m. May 11 on Kettering Road, state police reported Monday.
No charges have yet been filed.
CHERRY TREE
Drug violation
State troopers discovered suspected drugs and related items in a vehicle during a traffic stop on North Main Street on April 12 and reported in a news release issued Sunday that a man and woman, both of Cherry Tree, would face possible charges.
So far, neither has been arrested.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Fugitive jailed
Ryan Silvis, of South Fork, Cambria County, was sent to Clearfield County Jail on April 25 to await court action on outstanding charges for which he was wanted on an arrest warrant, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Troopers encountered Silvis, 30, at a traffic stop on Harmony Road near Shepard Lane, where police said he provided a name and date of birth that officers soon learned was phony.
Police said Silvis drove with a suspended driver’s license but gave no details on the arrest warrant.
A search of Silvis’ online rap sheet of charges in Clearfield and Cambria counties left unclear the nature of any pending court action against him.
Troopers have yet to file charges connected with the traffic stop.
Weapons offense
In a news release issued during the weekend, state police at Punxsutawney reported that a Hastings, Cambria County, woman was found holding drug paraphernalia at 7:50 p.m. April 19 during a traffic stop on Butterbaugh Road.
Armed with a search warrant, troopers also uncovered an explosive device classified as a weapon of mass destruction, according to the report.
So far, no charges have been filed.