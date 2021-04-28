INDIANA
Trespassing
Caleb Krecota, of Indiana, got into a downtown Indiana store after hours Monday and threw objects around inside the building before Indiana Borough police arrested him at the scene, according to a report.
Police were sent to an unspecified business along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street at 8:29 p.m. and found Krecota, 22, intoxicated as he vandalized the store, officers said.
Krecota was charged with criminal trespass, a felony; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor; and summary count of public drunkenness disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, and was lodged at Indiana County Jail.
On-call Judge Robert Bell set bail at $10,000 and scheduled a public hearing for May 5.
Vandalism
Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police charged that a student from Philadelphia discharged a fire extinguisher in the first floor lounge and set the university back more than $132 in cleanup and repair costs.
Investigators identified Siani Bradley, 19, in a security video in which she was seen taking an extinguisher from a wall case and discharging it onto a burgundy couch at 5:30 a.m. April 7. The video showed another student took it from her and returned to its case, according to court papers.
Officers charged her with a misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism and summary counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in a complaint filed in Indiana District Court.
A hearing is set for May 13 before Judge Guy Haberl.
DUI
Borough police charged that Kenneth Davis Jr., of Shelocta, was intoxicated when his vehicle hit a utility pole along the 500 block of Gompers Avenue at 1:45 a.m. March 25.
Officers filed charges of driving under the influence and two summary traffic violations against Davis, 23, in a complaint filed Monday in Indiana District Court.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Disturbance
State police filed misdemeanor charges against Lori Murdock, of Dogwood Circle, Indiana, following a disturbance reported by residents of Barclay Heights Road at 6:10 p.m. April 14, court records show.
Troopers found Murdock screaming and yelling and tried to talk her into calming down, but she continued wandering among cars in a parking lot, according to a complaint.
Trooper Justin Kreutzberger ran a background check on Murdock, learned of an outstanding bench warrant issued by a county judge for her arrest, then took her into custody as she briefly struggled, he reported in an affidavit.
A routine pat-down search turned up a hypodermic needle, a stamp bag containing an unknown substance and an empty stamp bag, the trooper reported.
Murdock, 24, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and disorderly conduct in a complaint filed at Homer City District Court.
A preliminary hearing is set for May 25.
o o o
Stephan Marcus, of North Versailles, Westmoreland County, yelled at state police troopers at the Indiana station and disobeyed a 30-second deadline to leave the lobby at 2:10 p.m. March 28, court records show.
Police said Marcus grew upset when police took his phone from him while he was being processed for a drunken-driving arrest, investigators said.
“Marcus was under the influence of illicit drugs and was going through a cycle of emotions,” Trooper Nicholas Smith wrote. Initially he had been cooperative but became angry when he was told to surrender his phone after calling someone for a ride home, court papers show.
When Marcus’s relative arrived and escorted him from the station, he turned back, yelled at officers and said he would not leave.
Smith charged Marcus with a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass and a summary count of public drunkenness in papers filed April 19 at Homer City District Court.
He earlier had been charged with DUI and carrying a firearm without a permit stemming from a traffic stop in West Wheatfield Township.
Hearings in the cases are set for May 18 and June 21 before Judge Susanne Steffee.
o o o
Steven McIntyre, of New Kensington, Westmoreland County, was jailed in Indiana on April 16 to await prosecution on charges that he assaulted Carri Yackuboskey at 4:32 p.m. that day at 352 Grant St., court records show.
A neighbor summoned state troopers to the apartment building after hearing Yackuboskey calling for help; she told troopers that McIntyre, 35, attacked her, put his knee on her stomach, choked her with both of his hands and slapped her face after she refused to give him money for drugs.
According to the report, McIntyre fled when the neighbor shouted that help was on the way, and was arrested a short time later on Grandview Avenue.
Police charged him with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment in a complaint filed April 19 at Homer City District Court. Judge Steffee set bond at $25,000.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI, drugs
William Geist, of Strattanville, Clarion County, was suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs at a traffic stop on North Findley Street at 7:08 p.m. April 10, state police reported.
Troopers charged Geist, 41, with driving while impaired and four summary traffic violations in a complaint filed Monday at Punxsutawney District Court.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Burglary
An intruder stole some copper from Kennametal, 207 Chestnut Ridge Road, between 2 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, state police at Kiski Valley reported.
Harassment
Troopers from the Kiski Valley station cited Elmer Beeman, 53, and Shane Beeman, 40, both of Greensburg, with summary counts of harassment after the men fought each other at 1719 Latrobe Derry Road at 8 p.m. Saturday.