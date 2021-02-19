North Mahoning Township
Drug offenses
State police said a driver was suspected of being intoxicated and a passenger was found holding drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday on Bloom Road at Elbel Road.
The driver, a 40-year-old man from Saltsburg, was arrested on a warrant and sent to the Indiana County Jail for incarceration, according to troopers at the Punxsutawney station.
Police withheld the man’s name; officials at the county jail said no 40-year-old man was committed to the jail on Tuesday afternoon.
The passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was not identified in the report and has not yet been charged, according to online court records.
o o o
An Indiana man, 21, was suspected of driving under the influence and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday on Route 119 at Beaver Drive. State police said a passenger, a 24-year-old man, was found with unspecified drugs and paraphernalia. Charges have not yet been filed.
White Township
Man cited
State police cited Glenn Watkins, 57, of Ernest, with public drunkenness at 9:42 p.m. Saturday on Center Street near North Fourth Street. Troopers were summoned to the area near Bob’s Pizza on a report that a man was lying intoxicated in the street and had been dragged off the road by a passerby.
Theft
An Indiana woman told state police that she had been defrauded of $233.25 at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5 on Elkin Avenue, but refused to press charges against the suspect, troopers at Indiana reported.
Harassment
State police investigated a report filed on the ChildLine system that a 5-year-old boy was injured Jan. 20 at a day care facility. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Threats
An Indiana man told state police that he was threatened with a firearm at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2 during a domestic dispute on Reston Drive. No charges have been filed.
Vandalism
Someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from a truck owned by See World Satellites, 1321 Wayne Ave., between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday, state police reported. The vehicle sustained $75 of damage, according to investigators.
Homer City
Firearm violation
State police said a would-be gun buyer failed to report that he had been committed for mental health care when he applied to purchase a firearm June 10 at a gun dealer along Route 119. The case remains under investigation.
Rayne Township
Rape
An 8-year-old boy was reported to have been the victim of an attempted sexual assault at an undisclosed location between May 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020. State police did not identify a suspect.
Burrell Township
Identity theft
A Blairsville woman reported to state police that someone used her personal information to open an account at Chase Bank on Wednesday.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Rape
A Latrobe woman reported to state police that she was forcibly raped at 3 p.m. May 1 on Murtha Way. Troopers have not identified a suspect and said the investigation is underway.
Vandalism
The owner of a 2005 Dodge Caravan told state police that someone broke a window of the vehicle at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday.
Everson, Fayette County
Corruption
A girl from Indiana is among four minors described as victims of an incident of corruption of minors at 8 a.m. Jan. 8 on Maple Street, according to investigators at the state police station in Kiski Valley. Troopers said girls from Everson and Scottdale and a boy from Mount Pleasant also were victims.