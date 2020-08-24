INDIANA
Theft
John Smith Jr. reported to Indiana Borough police that someone stole a small, wooden sign painted with a drawing of Winnie the Pooh between 8 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday from the back yard at his residence, 469 School St., according to a news release.
Retail theft
Indiana Borough police said two people, an 18-year-old woman from Yardley, Bucks County, and an 18-year-old man from East McKeesport, Allegheny County, were charged with summary retail theft and then released after an incident Sunday at 12:27 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue.
Police said it was discovered that the pair stole items from the store and left without paying for them.
Drug possession
Indiana Borough police said a Creekside man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:43 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said a criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough police said a 19-year-old Hastings, Cambria County, man was cited twice, first for underage drinking and public drunkenness in the 600 block of Grant Street at 11:27 p.m. Friday, then for those same charges plus retail theft at 1:59 a.m. Saturday at a business in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue.
Police responding to the first incident said the man was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage to the degree that he was a danger to himself or others.
After the second incident, police said he was transported to the Indiana County Jail because officers were unable to find a responsible party to take custody of the man.