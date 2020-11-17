INDIANA
DUI
Coleson Krupp, of Munhall, Allegheny County, had a blood-alcohol level greater than 0.16 percent at 1:44 a.m. Oct. 11 when borough police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Grant Street, according to a report. Police charged Krupp, 19, on Monday with driving under the influence, underage drinking and a summary traffic violation in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court.
o o o
State police today reported that a Pittsburgh man, 26, was discovered in possession of drug apparatus during a traffic stop about 2 a.m. Oct. 17 at Philadelphia and North Fifth streets. Charges have not yet been filed.
o o o
Borough officers charged Tristan Chavis, 24, of Tomah, Wis., on Nov. 9 with driving under the influence (highest rate, greater than 0.16 percent) and a summary traffic offense in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court. The charges stem from a traffic accident at 9:22 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 600 block of Water Street, according to a news release.
A hearing has been set for Jan. 14.
Fight
Borough police said Alex Wonders and Jordan Sullenberger, both of Indiana, injured each other during a fight in the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street at 7:51 p.m. Saturday.
Officers charged Wonders, 25, and Sullenberger, 28, with simple assault and harassment in complaints filed Sunday morning before Judge Susanne Steffee of Homer City District Court. Online court records show both were released on unsecured bond to await a preliminary hearing on Dec. 1.
Assault
Robert Ayres, of Indiana, was charged Monday with simple assault and harassment in papers filed before Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court.
Borough police were led to Ayres by a patient at the Indiana Regional Medical Center emergency department, who said Ayres punched him in the face at 9:49 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Church Street.
In a news release, police withheld the name of the person who raised the allegations.
Intoxication
Britnee Shaulis, 33, of Commodore, was cited with public drunkenness at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday on South Fourth Street between Philadelphia and Church streets and was temporarily detained at the Indiana County Jail, borough police reported.
Citations
Joshua Nist, 22, of Glenshaw, Allegheny County, was cited with a violation of the borough noise ordinance at 12:44 a.m. Nov. 7 at a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, borough police reported.
o o o
Borough police cited Connor Brinton, 22, of Lancaster, Lancaster County, with a violation of the open container ordinance at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 8 on the 200 block of Rice Avenue, court records show.
Shoplifting
Indiana Borough police cited Sha Nise Thompson, of Indiana, with a summary count of retail theft at 1:23 a.m. Nov. 7 at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., where officers said Thompson, 19, stole some chips, a can of beer and a bottle of wine.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Stabbing
State police reported that Shawn Robinson, of Indiana, seriously wounded a 24-year-old man when he stabbed his back during a fight at 4:57 p.m. Friday on North Fourth Avenue.
Troopers charged Robinson, 49, with two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and possession of instruments of crime during a preliminary arraignment hearing before Steffee, the on-call judge, on Saturday morning.
Steffee sent Robinson ton the Indiana County jail then allowed his release Monday morning on unsecured bond to await a preliminary hearing on Dec. 1, court records show.
Police withheld the name of the wounded man and gave no information on his medical condition.
Resistance
Tyler Atheron, of Newton Hamilton, Mifflin County, scuffled with state troopers in the Sheetz store along South Ben Franklin Road at 5:34 p.m. Nov. 3, when police attempted to arrest him for public intoxication, according to a report issued today.
Troopers charged Atherton, 26, with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness or similar conduct in a criminal complaint filed Nov. 4 in Indiana District Court.
Online court records show Atherton has been housed since Nov. 4 at the Indiana County Jail with bond set at $2,500.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec, 17.
Threats
A 17-year-old Indiana boy told state police that someone leveled threats against him at 8:10 p.m. Thursday when he delivered a pizza to Whittier Drive in the Poets Village neighborhood. Troopers searched the area but came up with no suspects or leads, according to a report.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State troopers from Indiana suspected a Home man, 55, of driving under the influence during a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on Gatskie Drive at Route 85, according to a report. Charges will be based on the result of a blood test, police said.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft
A local man, 69, told state police that someone stole his credit card information on Nov. 7 and charged a $160 purchase to his account. Troopers said the man declined to have charges filed against the suspect.
Citation
State police cited David Glance, 28, of Black Lick, with a summary count of public intoxication at 10:51 a.m. Oct. 30 after troopers answered a report of a disturbance at 168 Red Barn Road. No other details were released.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A 51-year-old Punxsutawney man was suspected of driving under the influence at 7:22 p.m. Nov. 5 during a traffic stop on South Main Street at Lincoln Way, state police said. The investigation is ongoing, according to a report.
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Vandalism
State police reported that two people damaged a Caterpillar bulldozer between 8:45 p.m. Nov. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 952 Miller Road. Troopers identified the victims as Ronald Fulton, of Home, and Richard Mittica, of Sigel, Jefferson County. Investigators estimated the damage at less than $1,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
Tyler Uziel, of Apollo, was charged Nov. 10 with drunken driving and nine summary traffic infractions in a complaint filed at Washington Township District Court. Uziel, 24, was halted for traffic violations at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 26 on Route 819 at Stefaniak Drive, according to state police at Kiski Valley.