WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
Someone walked up to the Tractor Supply store along Philadelphia Street west of Indiana at 4:15 this morning and rode away on a Toro brand 60-inch zero-turn lawnmower, state police reported.
Troopers asked anyone with information to phone the station at (724) 357-1960.
MARION CENTER
Burglary
Two intruders stole almost $3,200 worth of property between 8:50 and 9 p.m. Saturday at 609 Manor St., state police reported.
A man and a woman are suspected in the heist but have not been charged, according to investigators.
The haul included a 55-inch television, a Sony PlayStation 5 console and games, a vacuum cleaner, a laptop computer, an Xbox 1 console and games, several unused electrical outlets and two Memory Foam pillows.
A set of Magic the Gathering game cards, alone worth $1,000, also was stolen, police said.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug charges
State troopers at Indiana charged Christopher Dunn Jr., of Black Lick, with misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic citation for traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 119.
Police uncovered contraband during a traffic stop at 5:28 p.m. July 3 and filed a complaint in Blairsville District Court, where a hearing has been set for Aug. 19 before Judge Robert Bell.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Drug offense
State police on Monday charged Clifford Camut, 27, of New Florence, with possession of drugs and paraphernalia stemming from a probe at 6:50 a.m. June 30 at the parking lot at Sheetz along Route 119.
Troopers earlier reported that a 20-year-old Homer City woman was suspected of driving under the influence and that a 27-year-old Homer City man also was under investigation in the same incident, but neither has yet been charged.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Fight
State police reported that a 44-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both of Punxsutawney, were involved in an altercation at 5:42 p.m. Sunday at 18621 Route 119. Troopers withheld the combatants’ names.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 22-year-old Johnstown man was suspected of driving while intoxicated at a traffic stop at 2:22 a.m. July 12 on Route 56, state police reported. Charges have not yet been filed.
SALTSBURG
Assault
A Saltsburg woman working as a cashier at BP gas station, 102 Washington St., told state police that a man entered the store at 10:39 p.m. Saturday, exposed himself, grabbed her arm and “attempted to solicit unwanted sexual favors.”
Troopers at the Indiana station said a suspect is under investigation but has not yet been charged.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
DUI
Adam Pearce, of Rossiter, was charged on July 7 with driving under the influence and six summary traffic infractions in a complaint filed by state police at Clymer District Court.
Troopers reported that Pearce, 39, had a blood alcohol level of between 0.10 and 0.16 percent as tested following a traffic stop at 7:03 p.m. May 9 on Union Hill Road.
A hearing has been set for Aug. 24.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drug charge
Corey Baggos, of La Jose, was charged with three counts of drug paraphernalia possession and a traffic violation of traveling 22 mph faster than the posted speed limit on Colonel Drake Highway at 8:36 p.m. June 29, court records show.
State troopers charged Baggos, 31, in a complaint filed before District Judge James Glass in Houtzdale District Court.
A passenger was said to also have been found holding contraband. No other charges have been filed.
DUI
State troopers charged Michael Gresock, of Punxsutawney, with DUI and seven traffic offenses in papers filed June 25 before District Judge James Glass.
Troopers arrested Gresock, 61, following a traffic stop at 6:51 p.m. June 9 on Burnside-McGee Highway and filed charges after a blood test showed a blood alcohol level greater than 0.16 percent.
A hearing in Houtzdale District Court is set for Aug. 5.
o o o
John Pierce, of Northern Cambria, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 12 traffic offenses including 11 counts of failing to drive within his traffic lane following a traffic stop on Route 26 (Colonel Drake Highway) at 1:56 a.m. May 2.
State police at Punxsutawney filed the charges June 16 in Houtzdale District Court. Pierce, 30, faces a preliminary hearing Aug. 19.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Man cited
State police said Thomas Seyler, of Torrance, repeatedly punched another person at 9 p.m. Friday on Longview Drive. Seyler, 28, was cited with harassment.