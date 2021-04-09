Indiana
Drug violation
Indiana Borough police on Monday charged Hayley Barnhart, of Derry, with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, underage drinking and two traffic infractions stemming from a traffic stop at 9:49 p.m. March 11 on the 200 block of South Sixth Street.
Barnhart, 19, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing May 12 in Indiana District Court.
Citations
Logan Pollack, of Aultman, was found intoxicated at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday when borough police responded to a report of a fight on North Sixth Street between Chestnut and Clark streets, and was cited with a summary count of public drunkenness, officers said.
Pollack, 24, pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday and paid $313.75 in fines and costs, court records show.
o o o
Antonio Brochetti, 22, of Kittanning, was cited with violation of the noise ordinance at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday on South Seventh Street between School and Locust streets, where borough police said loud music was audible more than 50 feet from his local residence.
Young Township, Jefferson County
Drug violation
State police said a motorist showed signs of impairment and a passenger was found holding drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 9:19 p.m. March 27 on Alliance Drive near Route 436.
Troopers withheld the names of both and have not yet filed charges.
Perry Township, Jefferson County
Corruption
A North Enterline Road woman provided some marijuana to her 17-year-old son on March 3 to help him sleep, state police reported.
Online court records show no charges have been filed.
Chester Hill, Clearfield County
Disturbance
A drug-impaired woman donned a hard hat, shielded herself with the lid from a crockpot and carried a bathroom scale through the aisles of Dollar General on Walton Street at 8:49 a.m. March 27, according to state police at Clearfield.
Tiffany Kerfoot, 25, of Philipsburg, told state troopers that people were chasing and trying to harm her, and that she had just seen a murder at 214 Rowland St.
Police checked the address and found no evidence of homicide, but found Nicholas Rowles, 26, of Houtzdale, in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police cited Kerfoot with public intoxication and Rowles with possession of contraband in papers filed at Kylertown District Court.