WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A customer removed a JBL brand vehicle radio/DVD player from its original packaging, placed it in a bag that he brought with him, and walked out of Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 6:22 p.m. Aug. 22, state police reported today. The car stereo was worth $69.87, according to the report.
Troopers gave no description of the shopper but reported that he is believed to have driven away in a blue Lincoln sedan.
o o o
A Saltsburg man took $84.77 worth of grocery items through a self-checkout register at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, and failed to pay for them at 7 p.m. Friday, state police reported. The suspect, 51, has not yet been charged.
Hit-and-run
A motorist fled at 1:19 p.m. Sunday in a vehicle that hit a Subaru Outback driven by Jennifer George, of Indiana, while she was stopped in traffic on Rose Street near Oakland Avenue, state police reported. No description of the hit-and-run vehicle was provided.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Hit-and-run
Jonathon Kelly, of Gibsonia, Allegheny County, reported to state police that the driver of another vehicle fled from the scene at 2:23 p.m. Aug 22 after the vehicle hit the rear of his car while he was stopped at a red signal on Route 22 near Villa Road.
Kelly pulled into a nearby parking lot, but the other motorist drove away, heading east, according to the report.
No one was said to be injured.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Strangulation
Brendan Hazlett, of Clune, assaulted a 19-year-old Rural Valley woman at 12:42 p.m. Aug. 18 on Second Street, state police reported.
Online court records show that Hazlett, 21, was charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment and was released from the county jail when he posted $10,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for today in Indiana District Court.
CLYMER
Theft
Someone stole a wooden stand, a plastic horse and a high chair from the porch of a house along Sherman Street between 9 a.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Tuesday, state police reported. The loss was estimated at $25.
MARION CENTER
Vandalism
A Marion Center man told state police that someone damaged the passenger-side tail light of his Chevrolet Malibu at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 609 Manor St. Troopers estimated the damage at $400.
A suspect was identified in the incident but has not yet been charged.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug probe
A man and woman from Saegertown, Crawford County, were suspected of drug and paraphernalia possession after state police halted the couple’s vehicle for traffic violations at 1:34 a.m. Aug. 16 on North Main Street.
Police said charges would be based on the result of blood tests.
Theft
Troopers from the Punxsutawney station reported that someone stole two political campaign signs from a yard along Graffius Avenue Extension between 4 p.m. Aug. 21 and 4 p.m. Aug. 22. Police set the loss at $10.