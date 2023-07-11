STATEWIDE
Sobriety checkpoint
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Indiana County troopers will be performing a sobriety checkpoint during the July 14 weekend.
State police said other roving/mobile enforcement details will be ongoing throughout July. Troopers are urging motorists and the public to drive sober and safely, and to conduct themselves responsibly and appropriately.
CLYMER
Two men cited for fight
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said charges were filed Monday in connection with an incident last month where a gun reportedly was brandished during a fight between two men at an address along Jefferson Street.
Court records do not show who brandished the weapon, but Dennis Mikell Lough of Mentcle, who turns 34 this week, was charged with strangulation, while Alan R. Meeker, 38, of Clymer, was charged with terroristic threats.
Each also were charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
A preliminary hearing is pending for both before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Drunk and disorderly
State police at Troop A, Indiana, have filed charges over two days last week against an eastern Indiana County woman.
Troopers filed charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct on July 5 before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch against Andria Lynn Goss, who turns 41 next week, for an incident in Green Township.
Goss, who has addresses in Cherry Tree and Commodore, also was charged on July 6 with disorderly conduct in White Township, in a matter filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Both Welch and Steffee are awaiting pleas in their respective cases.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Motorcycle stolen
A 44-year-old Indiana man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone stole a $2,500 motorcycle from his shed along East Pike Road between June 1 and June 20.
Troopers said it was a 1997 blue and yellow Husaberg motorcycle, made in Sweden.
Check forged
According to a report issued this week by state police at Troop A, Indiana, a 60-year-old woman said unknown individuals deposited a $1,500 check that was fraudulently or otherwise forged out of her checking account.
The incident occurred on May 15.
