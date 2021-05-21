CLYMER
DUI
A 33-year-old Clymer man was suspected of being inebriated when state police conducted a traffic stop on his motorcycle on Franklin Street at Pine Street at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a report.
Troopers would await the result of a blood test to decide on charges, police said.
OKLAHOMA, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
State police had a Saltsburg man, 50, undergo a blood test after he was found intoxicated with a disabled vehicle on Route 66 at Orr Avenue at 1:42 a.m. Thursday, troopers at Kiski Valley said.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
Kawan Watts, of Torrance, assaulted Jamie Sulkosky, 42, of Josephine, in Torrance State Hospital at 10:34 a.m. May 14, state police at Kiski Valley reported Thursday.
Watts, 27, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault of a healthcare worker, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment in a criminal complaint filed in Bradenville District Court.
A hearing has not yet been scheduled.