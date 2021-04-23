INDIANA BOROUGH
Drug possession
Borough police have charged Christopher Yoder, 48, of Penn Run, with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and driving without a license as well as possession of a prohibited offensive weapon after conducting a vehicle stop in the 200 block of Philadelphia Street at 12:26 a.m. Monday.
Yoder was taken into custody at the scene for a warrant out of Armstrong County. Kasey Coy, 24, of Indiana, was a passenger in the vehicle and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to police. Both are awaiting preliminary hearings on May 20 under Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
o o o
A 20-year-old woman from Indiana has been charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after borough police responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Eighth Street for a noise complaint at 2:42 a.m. April 4. Charges were reported to be filed at Indiana District Court, but no docket was available.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police were dispatched to a location on Oakland Avenue at 2:30 p.m. April 8 for a report of a stolen handbag. The victim was a 63-year-old woman from Mohnton. The suspect was identified and the investigation is ongoing.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI
A one-vehicle crash occurred at 10:05 a.m. April 13 on Route 210 east of Yoder Road, when a Ford Econoline E350 driven by Brent Nulph, 55, of Templeton, struck a ditch while traveling southbound. State police reported that the vehicle continued traveling south into a wetland area along the roadside before coming to a final rest in the mud.
Nulph was found slumped over the wheel and determined to be uninjured and under the influence of a controlled substance, police said. He was placed under arrest at the scene and is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Hit-and-run
State police reported that an older model gold-colored Dodge sedan, possibly a Stratus, sideswiped a Dodge Nitro being driven by Andrew Deangelo, 35, of Derry, along State Route 981 in the area of Dorn Lane at 6:09 p.m. April 16.
The vehicle fled the scene and is missing a driver’s-side mirror and possibly has a flat right front tire. It is also believed to have a front license plate that reads ‘superior motors.’ Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact state police at Kiski Valley at (724) 697-5780.
DUI
State police responded to a call for an unresponsive male inside of a vehicle on Ruby Street on March 31 at 10:12 p.m. Upon investigation, the operator, a 55-year-old male from Derry, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending.
o o o
Charges are pending against a 40-year-old male from Greensburg after state police responded to a vehicle that had struck a garage on Millwood Road. Police reported that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The garage, belonging to a 43-year-old woman from Derry, sustained minor damage.
Suspended license
On March 23 at 4:03 p.m., state police conducted a traffic stop along Redwing Drive and Tanger Drive for a summary traffic violation. Upon investigation, it was determined that the operator, a 52-year-old man from Greensburg, was driving while DUI suspended. Charges have been filed but no court information is currently available.
Harassment
State police responded to Torrance State Hospital at 10:30 p.m. April 20 after reports of an incident between two patients.
Upon arrival, a 28-year-old man from Pittsburgh was cited with harassment against a 33-year-old man from Paradise. Police reported back to Torrance on April 21 at 1:26 p.m., when the same patient harassed a 41-year-old male from Jersey Shore, and cited him once again for harassment. Court information for these incidents has yet to be filed.
Drug possession
A disturbance was reported along Latrobe Derry Road at 9:30 p.m. April 13. State police reported that a 41-year-old man from Bradenville was taken into custody for an active warrant issued in Indiana County when he was found to be in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges have been filed, but no docket was not available.
Identity theft
John Molyneaux, 59, of New Alexandria and owner of Molyneaux Electric Inc., called in a report of identity theft at 11:27 a.m. April 8. State police reported that Molyneaux received documentation that a small business loan was opened in his business’s name, using all of his personal information.
It was also reported that two bank accounts were opened with BB&T Bank using the same information and that all of these forms were sent to his home address. Molyneaux has closed the accounts and his information has been flagged by the major credit bureaus.
Firearm sale or transfer
State police reported at 7 a.m. March 24 a violation involving the sale/transfer of a firearm took place along Longview Drive and Grove Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.