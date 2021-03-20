INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police responded to the 500 block of South Fourth Street at 8:36 a.m. on Thursday for a report of an intoxicated male.
Police reported that the man, 36, of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and later released to a responsible adult.
Theft
A stop sign was removed and stolen from the intersection of North 10th and Oak streets sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. on Friday, borough police reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
o o o
Borough police are investigating the theft of an aqua, pink and black Kent Tempest girl’s bicycle that was stolen from the front of a residence in the 300 block of Nixon Avenue sometime between Monday and Wednesday. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.
Hit and run
A report was received on March 12 that a parking meter was damaged in the first block of South Taylor Avenue. Police reported that the meter appeared to be struck and the post was broken at the base. The investigation is ongoing.
Noise complaints
Officers answered multiple complaints of loud music being played on Wednesday and cited at least four people with violations of the borough’s noise ordinance, according to reports released late Friday:
• Paul Hess, 22, of Pittsburgh, was cited at 4:19 p.m. at 115 S. Sixth St., where police heard people yelling and playing loud music.
• At the same time, officers answered a complaint of loud music and people yelling at 135 S. Sixth St. and cited Nicholas Lane, 24, of Allison Park, Allegheny County.
• Borough police said Tristan Gill, 20, was cited at 4:59 p.m. at 524 Church St., where neighbors complained of loud music.
• Police traced loud music to a house at 334 S. 13th St. at 5:17 p.m. and cited a resident, Curtis Jena, 21, of Monaca, Beaver County.