INDIANA
Man jailed
William Kinkead, of Johnstown, assaulted and threatened a woman at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Oak Street then fled the area, Indiana Borough police reported.
Officers later arrested Kinkead and took him before District Judge Guy Haberl for preliminary arraignment. Police said Haberl sent Kinkead to Indiana County Jail to await further court action.
An online record of charges against him was not available.
Citation
Borough police discovered Rodney Campbell, of Indiana, “yelling at himself” at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Oak Street, according to a report.
Officers cited Campbell, 26, with a summary count of public drunkenness.