INDIANA
Erie man jailed for DUI
Nyree S. Jordan, 21, of Erie, was sentenced Friday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail for a 2022 misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
He also was assessed a fine and court costs.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Man charged with burglary
A Plumville man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond in Indiana County Jail, accused of entering a residence along McMillan Road uninvited on Friday at 1 a.m. and assaulting the owner of and another person in the residence.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Michael Adryan Sanders, 33, fled the residence and later was located at an address along Main Street in Plumville where a foot pursuit ensued.
Eventually, Sanders was taken into custody on a felony count of burglary, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest, and two summary counts of harassment.
He was arraigned at 5:30 a.m. Friday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who set bond and scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. Aug. 28.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Nails put in tires
A 55-year-old Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, woman told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that her front driver’s tire and rear passenger tire had nails in them, as her vehicle was parked in a lot at Apollo Park on Saturday at 1:26 p.m.
She told troopers she believed someone intentially vandalized her vehicle, leaving $40 in damage.
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI-controlled substance
On Monday, state police at Troop D, Kittanning, filed multiple charges against Gidget Wesner, 45, of Rural Valley, with Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen.
Troopers said she was stopped on July 7 at 3:37 p.m. on state routes 28/66 for several vehicle code violations, and eventually was cited for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
State police said she was in possession of methamphetamine and a digital scale.
A preliminary hearing is pending before Owen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.