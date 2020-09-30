BLACK LICK TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police on Monday filed charges against a Blairsville man who drove a motorcycle off Route 217 and hit the front of a house on Sept. 10. Troopers charged Lon Nuhfer, 42, with driving under the influence and four summary traffic infractions — including driving without motorcycle certification — in a complaint lodged at Blairsville District Court.
Judge Robert Bell scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 4.
ROSE TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police said a 24-year-old Punxsutawney woman was found to be inebriated at 1:34 a.m. Friday when troopers “conducted a welfare check” on a motorist in a Toyota on Route 36 at Stanton Road. Charges have not yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug offense
Charles Pearce, 45, of Glen Campbell, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substances and possession of paraphernalia stemming from a welfare check at 1:48 a.m. Sept. 2 on Cloe Lake Road, according to state police.
Troopers found Pearce intoxicated in a Ford F350 truck parked at Cloe Lake, according to a report, and discovered contraband in his possession.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Hit-and-run
State police said a “fifth wheel” trailer towed by a Ram 1500 truck hit a parked car in the parking lot at Ladies and Gents Salon along Third Street at 3:08 p.m. Thursday.
The driver of the truck failed to stop and provide information, according to the report.
Troopers at Kittanning said a security video system at nearby Shannock Valley Beer Distributor captured images of the accident. The investigation continues.
SANDY TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
A Punxsutawney woman, 27, was suspected of drunken driving when state troopers conducted a traffic stop at 1:58 a.m. Aug. 29 on Route 255, according to a report. Charges will be based on results of a blood test, police said.