WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police have filed drunken-driving charges against a motorist whose vehicle sheared a gas meter, triggered an evacuation and prompted calls for installation of a traffic signal at a busy intersection.
Troopers at Indiana on Tuesday charged Guanzhen Bo, of Upper St. Clair, with driving under the influence and two summary traffic offenses. Bo, 22, had a blood alcohol level in excess of 0.16 percent, according to a court record. Bo, 22, was at the wheel of a Nissan Sentra that ran off Philadelphia Street early Sept. 13 and hit a gas meter and utility pole outside Indiana PA Efficiency Apartments at the intersection of Acorn Street, investigators said.
Emergency responders evacuated the residents of the apartment building and closed the nearby roads to traffic while utility crews made repairs. Troopers filed a criminal complaint before Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court. A hearing date has not been set.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Drugs, weapons
State police said Brandon Kiehl, 26, of Mayport, and Ashley Zimmerman, 38, of Smicksburg, were charged following an ongoing altercation between the two on Oct. 6 and 7, state police reported. In criminal complaints filed before on-call Judge Robert Bell of Blairsville District Court, troopers reported that Zimmerman told investigators that she and her children fled from the home she shares with Kiehl along Route 210 and took refuge at her mother’s home because Kiehl had threatened her.
Zimmerman “described Kiehl as a skinhead neo-Nazi with a bad temper and related that he uses methamphetamine and that he said ‘I’ve already dug your grave’ and ‘I’ll bury you,’” according to court papers.
Troopers obtained a warrant to search the residence Oct. 8 for evidence of a stash of pipe bombs that Zimmerman believed Kiehl had locked in a safe that she owns.
The search turned up a copper smoking pipe, a smoking pipe made from a deer antler, a set of brass knuckles and several firearms, including a pistol that Kiehl drew from his waistband when troopers entered the house, according to the complaint.
Troopers also discovered a supply of marijuana and related paraphernalia in Zimmerman’s safe on her dresser in the bedroom, according to the report.
Police charged Kiehl with a felony count of prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prohibited offensive weapons and harassment. Bell sent Kiehl to the Indiana County Jail when he was unable to post $50,000 bond.
Troopers filed a criminal complaint Oct. 21 against Zimmerman, charging her with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and a summary county of harassment. The court sent Zimmerman a summons to respond. Preliminary hearings for both are set for Dec. 9.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Rape
State troopers at Punxsutawney responded at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday to a report of forcible rape at an undisclosed location in the township. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Man jailed
A Punxsutawney man was held at the Jefferson County Jail following a traffic stop at 9:14 p.m. Sunday on North Main Street at Skyview Drive, state police reported. Troopers said Jamie Painter, 42, was wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear for court proceedings in Clarion County.
Online court records show Painter pleaded guilty in 2016 to a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession charge, was assessed $1,154 in fines and court costs and made periodic payments toward the sanction through June 2019 but made only five payments totaling $47.25 from October 2019 through May. Court officials said Painter failed to appear for a hearing in June and that postal mail notices to Painter were returned to the court as undeliverable in July.
Forgery
State police reported that someone filed a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits related to Waltmans Auto shop on Harmony Road on Oct. 8. No other details were released.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs
A Mahaffey woman, 58, was suspected of driving under the influence following a traffic crash at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 5, when state police said a Mitsubishi Mirage ran off Route 36 and hit a utility pole. Charges have not yet been filed.
NEWBURG, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
State police suspected a Hastings man, 64, of driving while impaired following a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said charges would be filed following an investigation.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Burglary
Intruders broke into a commercial structure along Route 410 between Saturday and Monday, and stole a safe containing money and other unspecified valuables, state police reported today.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
A Latrobe man, 36, was suspected of driving under the influence at 8:49 p.m. Oct. 10, when state troopers halted his vehicle for traffic violations on Fairmont Street, according to a report. Charges have not yet been filed.
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, CLARION COUNTY
Drug offense
A Dayton woman, 56, was found in possession of suspected marijuana and a pipe at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 9 on Route 66, state police at Clarion reported.
Troopers encountered the suspect when they joined state police from Kittanning in a search for her, for undisclosed reasons.
No charges have yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police said a 42-year-old Punxsutawney woman was discovered to be inebriated during a traffic stop at 11:43 p.m. Sept. 27 on Rikers Road. Troopers have not yet filed charges in the case.
o o o
Russell Bloom, of DuBois, was charged Thursday by state police with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight summary traffic infractions stemming from a traffic stop at 2:10 p.m. Oct 20 on Airport Road.
Troopers said Bloom, 31, refused to consent to a blood test.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Theft
A Westover man told state police that someone stole a black and blue 2016 Polaris Razor 800S all-terrain vehicle on Oct. 19 from the woods near his residence.
Troopers at Punxsutawney said the ATV was recovered Thursday. No other details were given.