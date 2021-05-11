WHITE TOWNSHIP
Methamphetamine possession
State police at Indiana, said misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary counts of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, were filed against Jeffrey Ross Ervin, 29, of Scranton, after an incident on Thursday at 1:35 p.m. at 1545 Wayne Avenue.
Troopers said Ervin was found to have methamphetamine in his possession.
He was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee who placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond, pending a hearing on May 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Items removed from truck
A 37-year-old Indiana man told state police at Indiana, that several items were removed from his parked truck between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 6:15 a.m. Saturday, along Jackson Street.
He told troopers a Remo 870 20-gauge Remington 26-inch barrel Woodstock valued at $300; a Mossberg Model 835 Camo, with a 3½-inch chamber, also valued at $300; a $300 set of Leupold Olympica binoculars; and $200 in loose change were removed from the vehicle.
Phone stolen
A 19-year-old Indiana woman told state police at Indiana, that someone removed a black iPhone XR with a black/blue case covered in blue butterflies, a “Minnie Mouse” sticker and a “Seven Springs” sticker, from a building at 129 Fulton Lane on April 25 at 10:40 a.m.
The phone was valued at $350.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Motorist cited
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell is awaiting a plea from a Seward man who was cited over the weekend on multiple charges stemming from a crash last month on Route 259 east of Climax Road.
State police at Indiana, said a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Walter K. Perry, 30, went out of control and sheared a Verizon utility pole on April 10 at 7:03 p.m.
Troopers say the vehicle eventually was found two miles from the scene of the crash and said Perry was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
INDIANA
Drugs and drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said Alberta Marsh, 51, of Indiana, was cited for public drunkenness and possession of a controlled substance on May 4 at 4:38 p.m. along the 1400 block of Philadelphia Street.
IBPD dispatched officers for a report of a person who was acting suspicious and may have been intoxicated. Marsh awaits a preliminary hearing on those charges filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.