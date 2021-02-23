INDIANA
DUI
Indiana Borough police reported that a Lucernemines man, 23, was suspected of driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at 1:09 a.m. Jan.13 in the 500 block of Gompers Avenue. Online court records show no charges have yet been filed.
o o o
A Cambria County motorist was found to inebriated at the parking lot of Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., at 2:10 a.m. Jan 16, borough police reported.
The driver, a Cresson man, 18, was sent to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood test. Charges will be based on the result.
Harassment
Borough officers said an Indiana man faces a charge of harassment stemming from an incident at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at 437 Burns Ave. No other details were released.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police said a 33-year-old New Florence man grabbed a 9-year-old girl’s arm and flung her across a room at 7 p.m. Monday on Colony Boulevard.
The youngster was examined at Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Chestnut Ridge facility for a checkup, police said.
The man faces a summary count of harassment.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police said an Indiana man, 53, and an Indiana woman, 48, got into a scuffle on Jerry Lane at 10:21 p.m. Sunday. Troopers withheld their names and said both would be cited with harassment.
CLYMER
Cars burglarized
Someone broke into one vehicle and tried to get into two others parked in driveways along Dixon Road at about 2 a.m. Monday, Clymer Borough police reported.
Investigators said the intrusions were captured on a surveillance video recording, and reported that it was unclear whether anything was stolen.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Theft
A shopper stole merchandise from Jennie Mart, 378 Central St., at 3:49 p.m. Feb. 12, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
A suspect is under investigation but has not yet been charged.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, drugs
A 33-year-old Punxsutawney man was discovered to have been driving under the influence of drugs at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 15 on Torrence Street at Hampton Avenue, state police reported.
Charges have not yet been filed.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Domestic
State police cited Kyle Yingling, 30, of Blairsville, with a summary count of harassment stemming from a domestic dispute involving a 27-year-old woman and 6-year-old girl at 5:21 p.m. Feb. 7 on Front Street.