WHITE TOWNSHIP
Gun found
Someone discovered a black Smith & Wesson brand M&P .40-caliber handgun in a U-Haul moving truck at 78 Regency Square at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, according to state police.
The firearm was handed over to troopers who began a search for the owner.
Man cited
State police cited Kim Wright, 67, of Indiana, with public drunkenness at 10:30 a.m. Monday when he entered the residence of a man, woman and teenaged boy along Grant Street.
Drug offense
Cleve Phillips, 56, of Indiana, was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and 16 summary traffic citations related to a May 18 traffic stop on Warren Road at Kayla Lane. No other details were released.
A hearing has been set for July 6 before District Judge Susanne Steffee.
CLYMER
Domestic fight
State police said Brian Hagerman, 43, and Tina Campbell, 48, scuffled at 12:26 a.m. Saturday on Morris Street. Troopers charged Hagerman with a felony count of strangulation and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and cited each with summary counts of harassment, court records show.
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Shoplifting
Philip Elsesser, of Ford City, stole a package of condoms and a box of cold relief medicine from Bench Racers, 528 Troy Hill Road, at 2:30 p.m. May 10, state police reported.
Troopers at Kittanning cited Elsesser, 36, on Wednesday with a summary count of retail theft.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Child custody interference
State police reported that Tina Rose, of Blairsville, allowed a 15-year-old boy from Derry to stay at her house along 27th Street on May 26 while the boy skipped school.
Rose, 40, was charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor count of interference with custody of children.
Troopers said the boy’s parent had specifically prohibited him from visiting Rose’s residence “due to concerns of lack of supervision and illicit drug use,” according to the report.
No other charges were filed against Rose. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 30 before District Judge Mark Bilik.
Men charged
State police piled charges on Don Gunter, of Bradenville, and Shane Beeman, of Greensburg, after the men fought one another at 6:51 p.m. May 21 at 1719 Latrobe Derry Road, according to a report.
Gunter, 41, was charged with misdemeanor counts of strangulation, simple assault and disorderly conduct; Beeman, 40, was charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and a summary count of public drunkenness. Troopers also cited each with summary counts of harassment.
Police gave no details of what led to the fight.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Assault
A Jefferson County man, whose name was withheld May 24 when state police announced that he had been jailed following a disturbance on Scotland Avenue Extension, remained unidentified Wednesday as police filed summary counts against a co-defendant in the melee.
Troopers on Friday charged Karli Chambers, of Punxsutawney, with harassment and criminal trespass in papers filed before District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.
A 32-year-old Punxsutawney man, who had been incarcerated on May 21 following the scuffle, still has not been charged in that case. Troopers at Punxsutawney said he would be charged with strangulation and assault. His status as an inmate at Jefferson County Jail also remained unclear Wednesday.
VINTONDALE, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Vandalism
Erin Jansure, of Vintondale, reported to state police that someone damaged a side mirror of a Jeep Renegade that she owns between 5 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday while it was parked at 441 Main St.
Troopers estimated the damage at $150.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Altercation
A Mahaffey woman and a Punxsutawney man engaged in a domestic disturbance at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on East Main Street, according to state troopers from Punxsutawney.
Police said the couple would face citations on harassment charges.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Assault
A 17-year-old boy from Steelton, Dauphin County, told state police that he was the victim of an indecent assault at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Lewis Farm Lane.
No other details were released.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Harassment
A Greensburg man, 23; a Bradenville woman, 23; and a 17-year-old girl from Jeannette reported to state police that they were assaulted at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on Latrobe-Derry Road.
Troopers at Kiski Valley continue to investigate the report. No arrests have been reported.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Shoplifting
Sarah Kelly, 27, of Derry, stole cosmetics, jewelry, a T-shirt and a 6-foot USB cable at 1:15 p.m. May 26 from Dollar General along Route 22, state police reported Friday.
Police cited Kelly with a summary count of retail theft.