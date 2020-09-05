INDIANA
Man cited
Nicholas Ator, of Lancaster, was cited with a violation of the borough noise ordinance at 12:54 a.m. Sunday, after borough police received complaints of loud music that could be heard more than 50 feet away.
Police said Ator, 22, a student in the criminology and criminal justice department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was cited with the violation at his off-campus residence at 220 S. Seventh St.
Phone scam
A borough resident told police of receiving a telephone call from someone who threatened to file criminal charges against the individual unless a certain amount of money was immediately paid to the caller.
A police news release left unclear whether the resident paid the demanded funds, but indicated that the matter remains an open investigation.
Indiana police officials cautioned all area residents to be vigilant of potential phone solicitation scams, and to be protective in providing personal or financial information to unverified callers.
EAST CARROLL TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Police chase
State police reported that a Blairsville woman would face charges stemming from a pursuit Aug. 23 on Carroll Road and Eckenrode Mill Road, where the woman deliberately crashed her car.
Troopers were sent to search for the woman at 9:52 a.m. when investigators were told that she had been suffering severe postpartum psychosis, drove away with a 2-year-old child in her car, and had been seen erratically driving on Route 22.
The woman, 34, intentionally drove her Toyota van into a Chevrolet Corvette driven by Michael Greco, of North Versailles, according to the report. Troopers didn’t mention whether anyone was injured, but said the woman was transported to UPMC-Altoona Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
The incident was considered a matter of assault with a weapon.