INDIANA
Vandalism
Someone wrote graffiti with spray paint in the stairwell of the Indiana municipal parking garage along Water Street, Indiana Borough police reported Friday.
The stairwell was discovered defaced about 11:13 a.m. Tuesday.
A check of garage surveillance video uncovered images of a man and a woman exiting the marred stairwell about 10:30 p.m. May 15, police said.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police this week released freeze-frame images from a Sheetz convenience store security recording that show two men who troopers believe stole alcoholic beverages at 10:12 p.m. March 3.
The suspects, both Black men, stole three 10-packs of 50-ml Fireball whiskey bottles and drove away in a black Chrysler 300 heading west on Route 22, police said.
One of the men wore a black coat and had black hair tied in a bun.The other man wore a black coat with a thick fur collar, a pink baseball cap and white classes and carried a silver walking cane. Troopers said the stolen liquor was valued at $29.97.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Man jailed
State police shielded the name of a man who was locked up Tuesday evening in Westmoreland County Prison from a news release issued Thursday. Troopers said a Bradenville man, 31, was taken into custody during an investigation of a disturbance on 11th Street at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday. Officers learned that the suspect, who had been entangled with a 54-year-old Bradenville man, was wanted on a warrant issued from Westmoreland County Court for an earlier case.
Police filed no charges in connection with the fight between the two men and didn’t report the nature of suspect’s earlier run-in with the court.