INDIANA
Drug incidents
Indiana Borough police said a 25-year-old Indiana woman will be charged with drug offenses after officers found her in possession of suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia at 10:38 p.m. July 27 in the 600 block of Wayne Avenue.
Investigators also reported that a 32-year-old Indiana man had suspected cocaine, pot and paraphernalia in his possession in the 1200 block of Philadelphia Street at 9:50 a.m. April 5.
A Rural Valley man, 33, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 4:37 p.m. July 7 on North Fourth Street between Philadelphia and Water streets.
A 26-year-old Indiana man had heroin and related paraphernalia in his possession at 4:14 p.m. July l, when borough police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Carter Avenue, according to a report.
Borough police said an Indiana man, 26, was holding heroin, Suboxone and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 11:27 a.m. July 13 in the 500 block of Maple Street.
Officers found two Indiana men, ages 24 and 26, in possession of weed, meth and paraphernalia in the 500 block of Gompers Avenue at 3:33 p.m. July 6, according to a report.
Charges have yet to be filed against the suspects.
DUI
A 34-year-old Indiana man showed signs of alcohol intoxication during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street at 11:10 p.m. July 3, according to borough police. The motorist has not yet been charged.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Man charged
Ronald Lloyd, of Indiana, struggled with state police as troopers arrested him following a domestic disturbance at 8:03 p.m. July 13 on Airport Road, according to reports.
Police charged Lloyd, 56, with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court.
Judge Guy Haberl ordered Lloyd to appear Sept. 16 for a preliminary hearing.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Randy Bertuzzi, of Clymer, telephoned his ex-girlfriend 22 times on July 28 after she moved from his home along Route 580, state police reported.
Police withheld the woman’s name and charged Bertuzzi, 40, with a misdemeanor count of harassment in a complaint filed Aug. 4 in Clymer District Court.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Disturbance
State police said a Saltsburg man, 28, would be cited for summary offense following an investigation of a disturbance at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday at 4501 Old Route 119 .
Troopers withheld the suspect’s name.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
State police filed a criminal complaint Tuesday charging Matthew Ickes, 39, of Torrance, with misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property.
Officers said a 55-year-old Blairsville man accused Ickes of stealing a canoe from his property at 111 Wedges Court Drive at 5:02 p.m. July 29; investigators said the canoe was recovered from Ickes’ home and returned to the owner.
District Judge Mark Bilik scheduled a hearing for Sept. 2.