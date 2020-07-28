CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Indiana said a couple stopped for a summary traffic violation on Route 422 West was found to have an electronic vaporization device in their Jeep containing what was suspected to be liquid THC on July 20 at 4:55 p.m.
Troopers said the 26-year-old Kent woman driving the vehicle was suspected to be doing so under the influence of a controlled substance.
Her passenger was reported to be a 27-year-old Indiana man.
State police said the investigation continues and charges are pending.