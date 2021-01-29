Indiana
Assault
Indiana Borough police said officers responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday evening along Regency Square Drive arrested Jerome Robinson, 41, of Indiana, on charges that he assaulted a female acquaintance during a dispute the previous day. He was arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee, who released him on $500 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.
Loud music
Indiana Borough police said a non-traffic citation was issued to Miguel Vazquez Montero, 22, of Indiana, charging him with disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise. Officers said he was playing loud music from his residence in the 700 block of Philadelphia Street on Tuesday at 11 p.m.
White Township
Retail theft
A Homer City woman has been accused of shoplifting five times from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza along Oakland Avenue. State police filed three summary citations for retail theft against Nellie Zack, 58, on Tuesday and Thursday in Homer City District Court.
Troopers reported in a news release that she carried two items worth about $28 through the self-checkout lane at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 13; stole $17.91 of food and $17.94 of Christmas items at 1:37 p.m. Dec. 8; food items valued at $21.94 at 6:47 p.m. Nov. 13; some mints and a roll of heat wrap worth nearly $15 on Nov. 13; and $39.73 worth of food at 3:11 p.m. Dec. 1
Harassment
State police cited Melissa Wynn, of Bolivar, with a summary count of harassment, charging that she repeatedly attempted to communicate with Joshua Short, at 2275 Ben Franklin Road South, on Jan. 20 in violation of a restraining order that Short holds against Wynn. Troopers cited Wynn, 40, in papers filed Tuesday at Homer City District Court.
Blacklick Township
Theft
A Blairsville woman reported to state police that someone took her Samsung Galaxy S10 from a table at Railhouse Bar along Route 286 at 11 p.m. Jan. 17.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Youth cited
State police at Kiski Valley said a 16-year-old Blairsville-area girl left her home along Yelletts Lane at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and later was picked up by Brentwood Borough police in Allegheny County and returned to her family. The girl, considered a runaway, was cited with disorderly conduct, according to a report.
Bell Township, Westmoreland County
Endangerment
Melissa Chaya, of Route 819, was charged Monday with two felony counts of child welfare endangerment in a complaint filed before District Judge Jason Buczak in Washington Township District Court.
Buczak sent Chaya, 41, to Westmoreland County Prison when she was unable to post $10,000 bond.
State police reported that Chaya locked two young children out in the cold at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at her home near Saltsburg.
A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8.
McCalmont Township, Jefferson County
DUI
A 34-year-old Punxsutawney man was suspected of being inebriated at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when state police stopped his vehicle with an expired inspection sticker on Knox Dale Road at Main Street, state police reported. Charges have not yet been filed.