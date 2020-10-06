INDIANA
Burglary
An intruder stole $400 worth of belongings from a man’s home along North First Street while he was away on a business trip, state police reported.
The resident told troopers that he discovered the break-in when he came home at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 21.
Missing are an Amazon Alexa valued at $40, an Apple TV worth $150, an iPad worth $200, a pack of personal checks, two bottles of prescribed medications and $10 cash.
Theft
Someone took seven meal packages from the front porch of a house along South Rex Avenue between Philadelphia and Church streets between 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana Borough police reported.
Hit-and-run
Borough police said the driver’s side mirror of a Ford auto parked on the 500 block of School Street was damaged by an apparent hit-and-run motorist between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.
Vandalism
Somebody scratched the side of a Honda CRV between Sept. 25 and Thursday while the car was parked in the 500 block of Burns Avenue, according to borough police.
Police didn’t identify the owner of the damaged vehicle.
Harassment
Borough police said a 35-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of Indiana, engaged in a domestic altercation at 10:26 p.m. Saturday on North 11th Street between Water and Oak streets.
The couple would be cited with harassment, according to a report.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 19-year-old Homer City man was suspected of driving under the influence at 1:51 a.m. today following a traffic accident on Cherry Run Road at Goral Road, state police reported.
Troopers withheld the driver’s name. The investigation is incomplete and charges have not been filed.
Police didn’t report details of the wreck or whether anyone was injured.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Theft
Kelli Barker, of Indiana, reported to state police that someone stole an iPhone 8 that she left behind at Saylor Park along Old Indiana Road between Josephine and Black Lick at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities pinged the phone and traced it to the Pittsburgh area, according to a report.
Police set the loss at $699.
CLYMER
Vandalism
Someone damaged a van owned by Comcast Cable Communications between 9 p.m. Sept. 23 and 7:15 a.m. Sept. 24 while it was parked on Sixth Street, state police reported.
Troopers said the damage did not exceed $1,000.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
A New Florence man told state police that someone stole a Stealth Cam brand hunting trail camera and 32 GB digital data card from a wooded area, which has been posted against trespassing, along Fenton Road.
The items, valued at $100, were found missing at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday.
Shoplifting
State police cited Tara Mikesic, 23, of Indiana, with a summary count of harassment in papers filed Thursday in Homer City District Court.
Troopers said Mikesic stole $81.97 of merchandise at 2:01 p.m. Sept. 23 from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza.
Harassment
An Indiana woman threatened to choke a Nanty Glo woman during an argument between them at 12:39 p.m. Friday on Byron Court, state police reported.
Troopers said the Indiana woman would be cited with harassment. Charges have not yet been filed.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Theft
Somebody stole a Joe Biden for President yard sign from 4445 Camerons Road, state police reported.
The theft was discovered at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the report.