MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Hit-run crash
State police said a vehicle exited Route 286 East near Churchill Road on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. and sheared a utility pole. An investigating officer said the vehicle was driven from the scene prior to his arrival.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Contraband at jail
State police at Indiana, said contraband was found on Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the Indiana County Jail along Hood School Road. Troopers said the matter remains under investigation.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Tools stolen
A 70-year-old Home-area man told state police that someone took $850 worth of tools from an unlocked tool box that had been with the victim’s vehicle along Beltz Road.
The victim called state police shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Taken were an Orange Husquvarna 455 Rancher Chainsaw, an Orange 46CC Husquvarna Chainsaw and a BF-KM Mini-Cultivator.