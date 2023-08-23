INDIANA
Hit-and-run
On Friday at 3:21 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department responded to the report of a hit-and-run incident along the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street.
According to a news release issued Tuesday, IBPD said the vehicle struck and damaged in the incident between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 was found to be parked legally on private property.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Curfew violation
Indiana Borough Police said three juveniles, ages 11, 12 and 14, were cited for violation of the borough’s curfew.
Police said they were caught outside along North Sixth Street on their bicycles on Aug. 14 at 3:46 a.m.
Harassment
Indiana Borough Police said Tuesday that a summary non-traffic citation was issued to Supha Sunhachawi-Taylor, 58, based on information received from an identified victim who said Sunhachawi-Taylor subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact at approximately 6:50 p.m. on July 11 at the borough building.
The citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl who is awaiting a plea in the matter.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol on view
On Saturday at 2:31 a.m., while troopers were investigating a crash along Thompson Road involving an all-terrain vehicle, they said a 33-year-old Blairsville man was found on a separate ATV to be under the influence of alcohol.
State police said the man submitted to a legal blood draw and was released. Charges are pending the results of the blood tests.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Public drunkenness
On Sunday at 5:33 a.m. along Cherry Tree Road, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, Allen Lydic, 38, of Cherry Tree, was found to be highly intoxicated in public and taken into custody.
He was cited for public drunkenness as well as two counts of harassment. Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas on each count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.