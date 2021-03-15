WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug violations
An Indiana woman who skipped a court hearing on drug and paraphernalia possession charges in January was arrested last week at Ramada Inn along Wayne Avenue, where state troopers found her and a companion in possession of suspected narcotics, according to a news release.
District Judge Guy Haberl held Mary Sanders, 43, for trial on two misdemeanor drug counts on Jan. 21 when she failed to appear for a scheduled preliminary hearing and issued a warrant for her arrest, court records show.
Troopers arrested Sanders and a 33-year-old man at 9:06 p.m. March 6 after an anonymous tip directed officers to the hotel.
Neither has been charged in connection with the discovery of drugs with them in a hotel guest room.
Online court records show Sanders has been since March 6 at Indiana County Jail.
Indiana County Judge Thomas Bianco set bail at $500. She faces formal arraignment April 27 in the county court.
o o o
A Derry motorist was discovered holding marijuana and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. March 8 on Indian Springs Road at University Drive, state police reported.
The suspect, a 29-year-old man, has yet to be formally charged.
Shoplifting
State police have accused a 53-year-old Blairsville woman — or possibly four women of that description — with stealing groceries, toys and books from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza.
In separate news releases that omit the suspect’s name, troopers report the store was bilked of $239.80 of goods in four thefts at 1:07 p.m. March 2.
The suspect or suspects each drove away in a 1997 Ford, according to the reports.
Online court records reflect no charges against any suspect in the four shoplifting cases.
ARMAGH
Disturbance
State police said a Latrobe man, 59, caused a ruckus by screaming and yelling in an unspecified building along Route 56 at West Philadelphia Street Extension and was physically escorted from the place at 7:11 p.m. Friday, state police reported today.
Troopers at Indiana said the man was cited with disorderly conduct.