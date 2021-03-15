Police Log slide

WHITE TOWNSHIP

Drug violations

An Indiana woman who skipped a court hearing on drug and paraphernalia possession charges in January was arrested last week at Ramada Inn along Wayne Avenue, where state troopers found her and a companion in possession of suspected narcotics, according to a news release.

District Judge Guy Haberl held Mary Sanders, 43, for trial on two misdemeanor drug counts on Jan. 21 when she failed to appear for a scheduled preliminary hearing and issued a warrant for her arrest, court records show.

Troopers arrested Sanders and a 33-year-old man at 9:06 p.m. March 6 after an anonymous tip directed officers to the hotel.

Neither has been charged in connection with the discovery of drugs with them in a hotel guest room.

Online court records show Sanders has been since March 6 at Indiana County Jail.

Indiana County Judge Thomas Bianco set bail at $500. She faces formal arraignment April 27 in the county court.

A Derry motorist was discovered holding marijuana and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. March 8 on Indian Springs Road at University Drive, state police reported.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, has yet to be formally charged.

Shoplifting

State police have accused a 53-year-old Blairsville woman — or possibly four women of that description — with stealing groceries, toys and books from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza.

In separate news releases that omit the suspect’s name, troopers report the store was bilked of $239.80 of goods in four thefts at 1:07 p.m. March 2.

The suspect or suspects each drove away in a 1997 Ford, according to the reports.

Online court records reflect no charges against any suspect in the four shoplifting cases.

ARMAGH

Disturbance

State police said a Latrobe man, 59, caused a ruckus by screaming and yelling in an unspecified building along Route 56 at West Philadelphia Street Extension and was physically escorted from the place at 7:11 p.m. Friday, state police reported today.

Troopers at Indiana said the man was cited with disorderly conduct.

