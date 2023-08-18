KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Two drivers cited after crash
KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Two drivers cited after crash
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said two Indiana County motorists with recent traffic court history were involved in an accident Monday at 4:51 a.m. on U.S. Route 422 just west of Sandy Flat Road.
Troopers said the crash involved Austin L. Laird, 20, of Shelocta, who was driving a Kia Optima, and Matthew M. Sundin, 38, of Indiana, who was driving a Kenworth W9 series rig.
A crash synopsis was not released, but troopers said Laird had a suspected minor injury and was taken by Kittanning Hose Company No. 6 EMS to ACMH Hospital, while Sundin was not injured.
A state police report said Laird was cited for driving at an unsafe speed, while Sundin was cited for a violation involving portable emergency warning devices.
Dockets were not available for either driver, but both men recently pleaded guilty to speeding violations, Laird on Dec. 5, 2022, before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary DeComo, and Sundin on May 18 before Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Disorderly conduct
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, are investigating a reported incident of disorderly conduct on Aug. 10 at 6:44 p.m. along Central Street.
Troopers said the incident involved a known 43-year-old woman from Rossiter. No docket had been posted for the case on the state courts website as of late Thursday afternoon.
