INDIANA
Drug charge
A Black Lick woman was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a sheriff’s deputy discovered a smoking pipe in her purse at the security checkpoint in the Indiana County Court House.
According to a criminal complaint filed at Indiana District Court, the residue-tainted pipe appeared after Brittany Croyle, 23, placed her purse on a conveyor for the X-ray machine inside the front door of the courthouse at 9 a.m. April 8.
The deputy also discovered a small jar labeled “420” that contained a small amount of marijuana buds, the court document shows.
A hearing is scheduled for May 13 before District Judge Guy Haberl.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
A patient at Torrance State Hospital assaulted two staff workers — a Shelocta woman, 36, and a Blairsville man, 45 — during an altercation at 3 p.m. Feb. 18, state police reported Tuesday.
The suspect, a 28-year-old Blairsville man, has not yet been charged.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
State police at Kiski Valley said someone stole two packages from a mailbox along McBraman Lane, near Saltsburg, between Dec. 22 and Jan. 22.
Contents of the packages were a Go Pro camera and a security camera, according to a report.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Woman jailed
An eastern Pennsylvania woman was accused of stealing $170.18 worth of clothing and electronics items from Walmart along Route 119 at noon April 10, state police reported Saturday.
Candise Riff, 36, of Norristown, Montgomery County, was charged with a third-degree felony count of retail theft and a summary count of defiant trespass, and was lodged at Jefferson County Jail to await court action.
Riff, who was identified in court papers as a resident of Hyde, Clearfield County, later was released on unsecured bond. Hearing date has not been set.
DUI checkpoint
State troopers from Punxsutawney arrested two motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence at a sobriety checkpoint set up on North Main Street near Punxsutawney on Saturday, according to a report.
One motorist, who wasn’t identified, was sent to jail to await court action on a warrant on an unspecified felony offense, police said.
Police wrote 24 traffic tickets and handed out 20 written warnings.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A 64-year-old Punxsutawney man was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at 10:19 p.m. April 3, when troopers halted his car on Marion Avenue at Elk Run Avenue, according to a report.
Charged have not yet been filed.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Burglary
A woman told state police that a would-be intruder opened the front door of her house along West Main Street at 1:15 a.m. Friday, tried to unhook a chain inside the door, and fled “after the female made her presence in the residence known,” according to troopers at Punxsutawney.
COALPORT, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Man charged in deadly arson
Jonathan Gallagher, of Coalport, was jailed during the weekend on accusations that he set a fire at a two story house at 639 Main St. that claimed the life of Matthew Troxell, 33, of Patton, Cambria County.
Firefighters found Troxell’s body inside the burning house. The fire began about 8:47 p.m. Friday, according to investigators.
Two others, Lacy Wolfe and Mark Wolfe, both of Coalport, escaped the burning house, according to a broadcast report.
Troopers at Clearfield said Gallagher was charged with homicide, arson and related counts and was held at Clearfield County Jail without bond. Online court records do not yet reflect the charges.