EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Endangerment
A Seward-area woman has been charged with jeopardizing a child after being accused of putting a 15-year-old boy out of her car while the youth wasn’t dressed warmly against cold weather.
Troopers charged Amanda Randall, 37, with a first-degree misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children in a complaint filed Saturday at Blairsville District Court.
State police at Indiana said Randall abandoned the youth along Route 56 at 10:29 p.m. March 4, and the teen walked to a gas station without shoes or a jacket in 19-degree cold.
Randal has been scheduled to appear April 14 for a preliminary hearing. A 36-year-old man also was suspected of abandoning the boy after an argument in the car, but police have filed no charges against him.
CLYMER
Threats
Criminal charges against a Westmoreland County man, who is accused of threatening the workers at the district court in Clymer, will be heard next month by Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court.
State police on Monday charged Russell Reynolds, of New Alexandria, with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Troopers said Reynolds phoned the court three times at 11 a.m. March 5 and warned that he would “show up and stomp the clerk’s face in.” A preliminary hearing is set for April 8.
Online court records show Reynolds has a track record of offenses in Indiana County including eight criminal cases adjudicated since 2012 in Indiana County Common Pleas Court and a non-traffic summary case filed last year in Clymer Court.
Reynolds was found guilty of harassment on March 2 for an incident reported Aug. 15 in White Township and was ordered to pay $469.15 in fines and court costs.
TUNNELHILL, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Threats
State police said Theresa Sock, of Gallitzin, threatened to stab Carrie Figueria, of Northern Cambria, and other workers at Sunset Support Services Home with a pencil at 12:17 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers cited Sock on Thursday with a summary count of disorderly conduct.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A Punxsutawney man, 31, was suspected of being inebriated when state police halted his Nissan Titan on Cloe Lake Road at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, troopers at Punxsutawney reported.
The investigation continues; charges have yet to be filed.
DERRY TWP., WESTMORELAND CO.
Identity theft
Brandon Staley, of Roosevelt Road near New Alexandria, reported to state police on Saturday that someone opened a bank account and obtained a credit card in his name.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
State police charged William Fridley, of Blairsville, with driving under the influence of marijuana, driving under suspension and three summary traffic offenses stemming from a traffic crash Aug. 24 on Route 30 at Georges Station Road. Fridley, who was arrested, charged and jailed Feb. 24, was released Tuesday from Westmoreland County Prison on unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear April 20 for a preliminary hearing.
Troopers charged that a car driven by Fridley, 49, caused a chain reaction crash that forced a vehicle across the center line into the opposite lane.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A shopper stole $66.17 worth of food items at 4:14 p.m. March 2 from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza, state police reported today.
Troopers said the suspect was a Black man who wore a beanie style hat and a large blue face covering.