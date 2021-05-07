BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Burglary
An investigation is underway regarding a burglary that took place at a residence along Penn Drive between 8 a.m. April 20 and 8:16 a.m. Wednesday.
Police report that an unknown individual or individuals gained entry into the residence and stole wedding and party event supplies, exterior path lights and batteries for exterior Ring cameras.
The total estimated loss is approximately $1,115.65.
The victims were listed as a 36-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, both of Blairsville.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.