WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI, drugs
A 35-year-old Blairsville man was found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia and was believed to have been driving while impaired at 1:52 p.m. Thursday on Oakland Avenue near the Route 422 interchange, state police reported.
Troopers encountered the driver while checking on his disabled vehicle along the road.
Charges would be filed upon completion of a blood test, police said.
Shoplifting
A Marion Center woman, 65, was suspected of failing to pay for $70.78 worth of merchandise taken at 1:47 p.m. July 30 from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, state police reported. No charges have yet been filed.
Troopers at Indiana reported that an Avonmore woman, 20, attempted to steal clothing and groceries worth $119.88 from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 11. Charges have not yet been filed.
Theft
An Indiana woman reported to state police that someone stole a Chewy.com brand dog bowl between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday from a house along Laurel Street. Troopers said the bowl is worth $40.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Suspect cleared
A Westmoreland County man was held seven days in the Indiana County Jail after a Blairsville woman told state police that he choked her during an altercation at 10:01 p.m. Aug. 10 on Airport Road.
Troopers announced the arrest in a news release issued late Monday, after the suspect appeared in Clymer District Court for a hearing on a felony count of strangulation and companion charges of simple assault and harassment. District Judge Christopher Welch dismissed the charges and released the suspect, a 28-year-old Latrobe man, from detention, court records show.
Drug violation
State police uncovered narcotics in a vehicle driven by a Black Lick woman, 29, at 5:24 p.m. Friday on Route 22 at Club Lane, according to a report. Charges have not yet been filed.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
A 10-year-old girl triggered a security alarm at a church along Five Points Road at 12:01 p.m. Aug. 11 when, according to state police, she discovered a key to the building and unlocked a basement door. The incident remains under investigation.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Assault
Neil Clark, of Commodore, struck a 26-year-old Commodore woman on her face and caused bruising near her eye during an altercation between 3 and 5 a.m. July 4 on Douglas Street, state police reported today.
Online court records show that troopers charged Clark, 38, with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct in a criminal complaint filed at Blairsville District Court and that Clark has not yet been arraigned on the charges.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI, drugs
State troopers from Punxsutawney halted a 51-year-old Cherry Tree man for traffic violations at 2:07 a.m. Aug. 2 on Urey Road near Dowler Highway and discovered him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report.
A blood test is incomplete and charges have not yet been filed, police said.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Fugitive arrested
Adam Krepps, of Loyalhanna, was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants from Westmoreland County Court and was turned over to custody of the county sheriff, state police reported.
Troopers said an investigation of the circumstances that led police to Krepps, 31, is ongoing.
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs
A 33-year-old Punxsutawney man was found in possession of drugs and was suspected of driving while under the influence of narcotics at 9:06 p.m. July 31 on Route 36 at Cemetery Hill Road, according to state police at Punxsutawney. Charges are pending the result of a blood test.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Calvin Fike and Marlene Fike, both of Punxsutawney, reported to state police that someone used their credit card information to pay for service from Door Dash between July 25 and July 27. Troopers gave no estimate of the loss.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Altercation
Tyler Clapsaddle, 33, of Mahaffey, engaged in an altercation with Charles Pearce, 45, of Glen Campbell, at 3 p.m. July 11 on East Main Street, according to state police.
Clapsaddle reached a plea agreement with prosecutors at an appearance Aug. 5 in Houtzdale District Court. Prosecutors withdrew a count of simple assault, and Clapsaddle pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment, court records show. District Judge James Glass assessed him $324.75 in fines and costs of prosecution.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Charles Steiner, of Seward, Westmoreland County, reported to state police that someone stole a Coleman brand grill and a tank of propane fuel between 9:30 p.m. July 26 and 8 a.m. July 27 from his property at 289 Cloe Church Road.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
Marshal Wherry, of Derry, was charged with simple assault and harassment stemming from what state police called a domestic altercation involving a 57-year-old Derry woman at 8:52 p.m. Aug. 10 on Forest Avenue.
Wherry, 24, was released on unsecured bond and ordered to appear Aug. 24 for a preliminary hearing.