INDIANA
Furniture stolen
Indiana Borough Police are investigating the theft of porch furniture from a residence in the 100 block of South 11th Street. The victim provided police with video surveillance of one White male entering the victim’s porch and stealing two chairs. Also in the video are two additional males walking with porch chairs. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (724) 349-2121.
Eggs thrown
Indiana Borough Police said someone threw eggs against a residence and parked vehicle in the 500 block of Grant Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.