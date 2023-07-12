PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Missing inmate
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said Donald Frantz, 45, of Punxsutawney, failed to appear at the Jefferson County Jail for a weekend sentence for driving under the influence.
Troopers said he was supposed to be there at 7 p.m. Friday.
State police said Frantz reportedly was seen at a residence in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, but then fled into a nearby wooded area. Charges were filed with Brookville Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.
Troopers said Frantz was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants heading toward South Highland Street in Sandy Township, a suburb of DuBois.
Anyone with information about Frantz is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Woman robbed of $20,000
A 56-year-old Heilwood area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a PNC Bank check valued at $20,000 was counterfeited or forged.
The woman reported the theft on Saturday. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Vehicle pursuit
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are looking for Lamar I. Copeland, 34, of Indiana, on multiple charges stemming from a vehicle pursuit that began at 4:47 a.m. July 4 on Ben Franklin Road South and Warren Road.
Troopers said Copeland fled at a high rate of speed until the pursuit was terminated by the state police.
State police said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Copeland through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Assault, harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Kurt Harris, 21, of Indiana, was charged with simple assault and harassment after an incident involving a 25-year-old Indiana area woman on Monday at 2:28 a.m. in Regency Square.
Troopers said the woman was observed having injuries to her left eye and nose.
Harris was taken into custody, arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. and released on $20,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m.
