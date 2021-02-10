White Township
Theft
An Indiana woman told state police on Monday that someone charged $326.39 of purchases to her Visa debit card between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2. No suspect has been identified.
Shoplifting
Savannah Lear, 19, of Pottstown, Montgomery County, was cited Feb. 3 with a summary count of retail theft in papers filed at Homer City District Court. State police charged that Lear took $35.76 worth of food from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 17.
Blairsville
Drug violation
State police discovered a THC vaping device in possession of a Blairsville man, 30, during a traffic stop at 11:04 a.m. Monday on East Market at South Morrow streets. Charges have not yet been filed.
Northern Cambria, Cambria County
Assault
Derek Yamrick, 23, and Nathan Farrell, 23, both of Northern Cambria, scuffled and injured one another in a confrontation at 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Farrell’s doorstep at 3411 Bigler Ave., state police reported.
According to a report, Yamrick repeatedly knocked on the door and awakened Farrell, who told Yamrick to leave.
Yamrick persisted in banging on the door, and Farrell opened the door and punched his face, police said.
Farrell injured his hand in the process.
Investigators said the men declined to press charges against each other.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Harassment
State police said a 14-year-old boy from Latrobe was cited with harassment of an 11-year-old Latrobe girl following a complaint filed on ChildLine. The incident took place Jan. 13 at 1121 Murtha Way, according to the report.
Gun gone
State troopers opened a search for a Bond Arms brand 45/410 over/under pistol that was reported lost Feb. 3 at 671 Pizza Barn Road. Police did not identify the owner. The firearm is valued at $600.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
DUI, drug offense
A Punxsutawney man, 55, was suspected of driving after partaking of unspecified drugs at 2:58 a.m. Jan. 29 when state police halted his car on Elk Run Avenue at Albino Street, according to a reported. Online court records show no charges have yet been charged.
Green Township
DUI
A Glen Campbell man, 32, faces possible driving-under-the-influence charges resulting from a single-vehicle traffic crash at 1:11 a.m. Monday on Smith Street at Beech Street.
State troopers at Indiana reported that a Dodge Avenger slid off the road and went into a snowy ditch. No injuries were reported.
Charges will be based on result of a blood test.