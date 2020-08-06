BANKS TOWNSHIP
DUI, drugs
State police at Punxsutawney said a 56-year-old Rossiter man was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he was stopped on July 22 at 4:08 p.m. along Cary and Bonner roads.
Troopers said charges are pending.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Hit-run
State police in the Kiski Valley are investigating a hit-run crash in which a car struck a Jeep then fled from the Pitt Stop Sunoco gas station along Route 982 near Peanut Street July 30 at 6:45 p.m.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured. The incident occurred near gas pumps on the service station property.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Phony $100 bill
State police in the Kiski Valley said they were informed of a counterfeit $100 bill that was found in the area of Route 286 on Sunday afternoon.
Troopers said the bill was turned over to the Secret Service.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession
State police at Punxsutawney arrested Troy E. Reiter, 31, of Stump Creek, after his car struck a guide rail along Cloe Rossiter Road just north of Smyerstown Road on July 1 at 12:03 p.m.
Troopers charged Reiter with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and several driving violations.
He was arraigned before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, who placed him in Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 18 at 11:15 a.m.
A passenger in Reiter’s vehicle was not injured in the accident.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said a 20-year-old Mahaffey man was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance after a traffic stop Tuesday at 10:07 p.m. along East Railroad Street.
The motorist was not identified.