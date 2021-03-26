BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
On March 17 at 10 a.m., state police investigated the reported theft of $219 worth of items from the Walmart along Resort Plaza Drive. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Tools stolen
A Clarksburg couple told state police that someone broke in to their shed between March 5 and 19 and stole a $500 AMP subwoofer front head unit, $350 worth of Dewalt impact drills and a $200 Stihl orange chainsaw.
WESTOVER, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Pistol missing
On Wednesday state police at Punxsutawney responded to the report of a Smith and Wesson .22 caliber pistol, valued at $1,200, being lost from an address along East Bridge Street.
The firearm bears the serial number LVB1290. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.