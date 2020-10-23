Indiana
Vandalism
Someone cut a cord supporting a political campaign sign at a house in the 500 block of South Seventh Street between 2:32 and 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana Borough police reported.
East Wheatfield Township
DUI
State police charged Sheri Hess, 54, of Seward, with driving under the influence, two summary traffic violations and an additional misdemeanor count of being a habitual offender, in a complaint filed Oct. 13 at Blairsville District Court. The charges stem from a traffic crash at 12:02 a.m. Sept. 9 on Route 56 at McCormick Road, where a Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Hess ran off the highway and flipped onto its roof.
Teen charged
State police reported that a 17-year-old girl from Robinson was discovered in possession of a small amount of marijuana at 4:02 p.m. Oct. 16 at United High School.
West Wheatfield Township
DUI
Andrew Weinberg, 41, of Pittsburgh, was charged by state police with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana and two summary traffic infractions stemming from a traffic stop at 6:59 a.m. Sept. 4 on Route 22 at Mount Tabor Road.
Police filed the complaint Oct. 16 in Blairsville District Court, where a hearing has been set for Nov. 16.
Canoe Township
DUI
State troopers charged Thomas Collier, of Punxsutawney, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of paraphernalia and two traffic offenses at 1:24 p.m. Sept. 7 on Central Street at Sunset Street in Rossiter. Collier, 34, was charged Oct. 15 in papers filed at Clymer District Court.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
DUI
A Punxsutawney man, 21, smoked marijuana in his car and drove while impaired just before state troopers halted his vehicle for an equipment violation at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday on West Mahoning Street, according to a report. Charges have not yet been filed.
State police charged Patrick Fedigan, 21, of Punxsutawney, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic infractions following a traffic stop at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 1 on East Mahoning Street at North Jefferson Street.
Troopers filed a complaint Oct. 15 at Punxsutawney District Court.
Young Township, Jefferson County
DUI
Traci Sherwood, 49, of Punxsutawney, was charged Oct. 7 with driving under the influence of drugs and three traffic violations resulting from a confrontation with state police at 2421 Walston Road at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
Troopers filed the complaint before Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsutawney District Court.