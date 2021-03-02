Indiana
DUI
Indiana Borough police charged Mark Coleman, 23, of Lucernemines, with driving under the influence (blood-alcohol content greater than 0.16 percent) and a summary traffic offense stemming from a traffic stop at 1:09 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 500 block of Gompers Avenue.
Officers filed the complaint Feb. 23 at Indiana District Court. A hearing date has not been set.
o o o
Ethan Sanders, of Cresson, Cambria County, was charged with driving under the influence (blood-alcohol in excess of 0.16 percent) and underage drinking in a criminal complaint filed Feb. 23 at Indiana District Court.
Borough police encountered Sanders, 18, at 2:10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Sheetz, 768 Philadelphia St., and learned that he had driven to the store, according to a report.
Man cited
Borough officers cited John Oskey, 19, of Indiana, with a summary count of harassment at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 21 at 437 Burns Ave.
Police provided no details of the incident and did not identify the person who brought forth the complaint.
Oskey pleaded guilty to the charge Monday and was assessed $313.75 in fines and court costs.
White Township
Shoplifting
State police cited Will Hohman, 19, of Cranberry Township, Butler County, with a summary count of retail theft after he was accused of stealing a Planet Oak brand package of oat milk at 3:27 p.m. Feb. 21 at Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza. The merchandise was worth $3.38, troopers reported.
Burrell Township
Drug offense
State troopers clocked Madison Crist, of Danville, traveling 90 mph on Route 119 at 4:07 p.m. Feb. 17 and discovered her and a passenger in possession of contraband after conducting a traffic stop.
Police charged Crist, 21, and Jordan Scarbrough, 22, of Pittsburgh, with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and cited Crist with driving 35 mph over the 55 mph limit in complaints filed Feb. 20 in Blairsville District Courts.
Hearings for the pair are set for March 24 before Judge Robert Bell.
Armstrong Township
Hearing delayed
A preliminary hearing for an Indiana woman charged with clubbing a man with a hammer has been delayed until next month.
State police charged that Deirdre Richards, 46, injured Donald Richards, 47, in the attack at 9:31 p.m. Feb. 19 at 165 Sylvan Acres Drive. Deirdre Richards was released from the Indiana County Jail on Feb.22 when she posted $25,000 bond.
The proceeding originally set for today in Homer City District Court has been continued until April 13.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
DUI
State troopers found a 34-year-old Punxsutawney man to be intoxicated during a traffic stop at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 13 on Pine Street at Orchard Alley, according to a report.
Changes have yet to be filed.
Susquehanna Township, Cambria County
Woman cited
Angela Nagle, of Northern Cambria, needlessly got the state police involved in a personal matter at 5:20 p.m. Saturday at 566 Municipal Road and was cited with a summary count of disorderly conduct, according to a report.
“(Nagle) was told that the incident was a civil matter,” Trooper Scott Baran reported. “(Nagle) did everything she could to get people in trouble and get police to show up.”
No one else got in trouble, police said. Nagle 39, was cited Monday in Hastings District Court.