WHITE TOWNSHIP
Man jailed
An Indiana man randomly knocked on doors of homes along South Sixth Street early Thursday morning and was picked up by state police as he walked toward Indiana Regional Medical Center, state police reported Monday.
Troopers said Zachary Maust, 35, was clearly under the influence of drugs, was cited with public intoxication and was sent to Indiana County Jail.
A record check showed that Maust was wanted on warrants issued in Somerset County, where court records show that he had eluded arrest on a drug possession charge filed against him in November.
Maust was transferred later Thursday to Somerset County, where he booked on a single count of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, and was held at the county jail with bond set at $50,000.
A hearing on the charge is set for April 27.
Online court records show Maust also missed several criminal call hearings since November while awaiting adjudication of almost 100 counts of operating a methamphetamine lab.
Prosecutors there withdrew all but one of the meth lab charges but had been preparing to try Maust on additional counts of risking a catastrophe, possession with intent to deliver drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ephedrine and a second chemical used to make meth, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Somerset County court docket identifies Maust as a resident of Berlin.
INDIANA
Man held
Indiana Borough police charged James Grindel, of Pittsburgh, with public drunkenness at 1:24 a.m. Saturday after officers were summoned to Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., according to a report.
Grindel, 26, was temporarily detained at Indiana County Jail.
Noise offense
A 22-year-old New Jersey man was believed responsible for excessive noise emanating from the 400 block of South Fisher Avenue at 11:24 p.m. Friday, according to Indiana Borough police.
Officers said the man would be cited the a violation of the noise ordinance.
Urination
A 35-year-old man from Chicago was discovered relieving himself on a sidewalk along North Carpenter Avenue between Philadelphia and Water Streets at 2:07 a.m. Sunday, according to a report.
Borough police said the man would be cited through Indiana District Court.
DUI, drugs
Borough police said a Marietta, Ga., woman was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and was found in possession of drugs and related items during a traffic stop at 9:09 p.m. March 6 in the 700 block of Philadelphia Street.
Online court records show charges have not yet been filed.
DUI
A car driven by an Indiana man, 24, hit a parked car in the 1200 block of Church Street at 7 p.m. Feb. 11, borough police reported Monday.
Troopers suspected the motorist of driving while drunk and planned to file charges at Indiana District Court.
So far, no charges have been filed.
CLYMER
DUI, drugs
Clymer Borough police charged Kaisey Moslak, 27, of Clymer, with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia in a complaint filed 15 months after a traffic stop.
Officer Hunter Scherf, who now is with the Indiana Borough Police department, filed the complaint Tuesday in Clymer District Court.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop at 8 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020, on Franklin Street at Second Street. Online court records show a preliminary hearing has been set for June 7.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Burglary
An intruder stole a 1.23-cubic foot safe containing $50,000 cash between 8:30 p.m. March 27 and 12:30 a.m. March 28 from the Schoolhouse Road residence of a Black Lick area man, state police reported Friday.
Theft
A man from Duncansville told state police that he caught someone in the act of stealing the license plane from his car at 1:31 p.m. April 3 in the parking lot of Resort Plaza. The man recovered the tag from the suspect, who drove away in a white sport utility vehicle, according to the report.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Disturbance
Five people face charges for their roles in a fight at 9 p.m. Monday outside a house along Second Avenue, state police reported.
Among the suspects is a Florida man, who was found in possession of a gun for which he had no permit a short time later on Power Plant Road at Weller Road. Troopers said the man also was holding marijuana and related paraphernalia.
The others involved in the melee were a man and woman from Blairsville and a man and woman from Seward. Charges have yet to be filed.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Burglary
A Commodore woman reported to state police that someone broke a padlock to get into her home along Douglas Street between 2:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and stole almost $300 worth of belongings including seven rolls of toilet paper, a bottle of perfume, a roll of paper towels, an Xbox game system and an “Assassins Creed” Xbox game cartridge.
Troopers at Indiana said a security video recording is under review.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police charged Bailey Winkelman, of Punxsutawney, with driving under the influence of drugs and a summary traffic violation during “a mere encounter” on Pounds Road at 8:04 p.m. March 22.
Troopers filed a criminal complaint Thursday before District Judge Christopher Welch in Clymer District Court.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police suspected a 35-year-old Punxsutawney man of driving while inebriated at 8:11 p.m. Friday on Brooks Road at Lems Way, according to a report. Charges may be filed based on a blood test.
BURNSIDE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI, drugs
A Uniontown woman, 45, showed signs of being high on drugs during a traffic stop on Main Street at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police at Punxsutawney. Charged have not yet been filed.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Threats
Robert Spigler, of New Alexandria, threatened to burn down the Mulberry Drive residence of a 26-year-old Saltsburg man and a 22-year-old New Alexandria woman at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, state police reported.
Troopers charged Spigler, 35, with two counts each of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors; and two counts each of harassment and public drunkenness, all summary offenses, in a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Washington Township District Court.
Judge Jason Buczak released Spigler on unsecured bond and ordered him to appear May 3 for a preliminary hearing.