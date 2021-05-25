INDIANA
DUI charges
Indiana Borough police on Monday charged Jeremiah Duvall, of Homer City, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court.
The counts stem from a traffic stop by Indiana County sheriff deputies at 1:43 p.m. May 4 in the 400 block of Philadelphia St.
Duvall, 33, was to be charged by summons.
Hit-and-run
A large van driven by Matthew Neff, of Punxsutawney, hit a vehicle parked in the municipal garage at 2 p.m. Thursday, Indiana Borough police reported.
Investigators said Neff, 41, left the area and failed to report the accident. Officers cited him with a summary traffic ticket.
Theft attempt
Somebody tried to break into a parked car at 3:48 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Oak Street, according to borough police.
Officers withheld the name of the owner who claimed that the intruder fled on Burns Avenue after the burglar alarm sounded.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Fight
Wendy Lute, of Clymer, kicked a man’s groin at 5:47 p.m. Saturday at 154 Hamill Road, according to state police at Indiana.
Troopers arrested Lute, 37, at the scene and wrote her up on a summary count of harassment filed Monday in Clymer District Court.
o o o
Two Indiana women, ages 24 and 36, fought each other on Maple Street at 12:04 p.m. May 18, state police said Monday.
Neither has yet been charged.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Fight
Natasha Urso, 19, of Indiana, and Trevor Day, 19, of Lucernemines, squabbled with one another at 5:30 a.m. May 17 on 11th Street near 13th Street, state police reported. Troopers charged each with simple assault and harassment in complaints filed at Homer City District Court. Both were injured, police said.
Each was released on unsecured bond to await court action.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Drugs
An Endicott, N.Y., man had suspected weed and related items in his possession during a traffic stop at 7:38 p.m. Friday on Route 22 at Rumble Road, according to state police.
The suspect was a passenger in the car. Charges have not yet been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Fight
State police withheld the name of a Punxsutawney man who was jailed following a fight on Scotland Avenue Extension at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
An officer contacted Monday evening at the Jefferson County Jail in Brookville also declined to identify the suspect.
According to a report, troopers accused the man, 32, of strangling a 30-year-old Punxsutawney woman during the brawl. Police said the woman also would be charged with trespassing and harassment.
Online court records show no charges have been filed against either.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Moonshining
Jennifer Livingston and Robert Wheatley, both of Dayton, have been charged with selling moonshine liquor without a license.
In an investigation that dated to last year, agents of the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement searched their residence at 936 Route 85 on April 27, then filed against them on Wednesday in Rural Valley District Court.
Livingston, 40, was charged with selling alcohol without a license; Wheatley, 43, was charged with illegal manufacture and possession of liquor and unlicensed sale of alcohol. The charges are misdemeanors.
Investigators revealed nothing of what led to the investigation and arrests. Preliminary hearings are set for July 6.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
Someone stole a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm handgun between 4 and 8:10 p.m. Thursday from a Toyota Van owned by a Latrobe woman on Murtha Way, state police reported.
Assault
A Torrance man, 24, assaulted a 41-year-old Greensburg man at 9:04 p.m. Saturday in Torrance State Hospital, according to a report from state police at Kiski Valley.
Online court records show no charges have been filed.