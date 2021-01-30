INDIANA
Vehicle burglarized
On Friday at 4:24 p.m., the owner of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of North Fifth Street told Indiana Borough Police Department that someone had taken various items from it between Jan. 19 and 22, including Apple air pods, contact lenses, clothes and shoes, all stolen from the open bed of a truck.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the borough police at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Child assaulted
On Wednesday at 4 p.m., state police from Troop A, Indiana, were called to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where a 9-year-old Indiana boy was brought in for treatment after being assaulted. Troopers said their investigation is ongoing.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 58-year-old man and 59-year-old woman, both from Clarksburg, told state police that on Dec. 31 someone used a pfishing scheme to obtain their banking information, and used it to withdraw $1,293.66 from the couple’s account. State police are investigation.