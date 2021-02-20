WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft by deception
State police at Indiana, said a 55-year-old Indiana-area man told troopers that an someone had used his identity in a bid to file for unemployment benefits. The victim said he had never filed for unemployment. State police said the man was not out any money and has contacted the Bureau of Employment Security to stop this issue.
Harassment
State police said a 20-year-old Black Lick man and 26-year-old Blairsville woman have been charged with harassment after a verbal argument with a 24-year-old Indiana man became physical and they allegedly shoved him.
The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Friday at an address along Ben Franklin Road South.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police said a known 26-year-old Saltsburg woman was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance while pregnant. Troopers said the woman was cited after a traffic stop on Feb. 2 at 4:37 p.m. on Route 119 South.
ELDERTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Theft by deception
State police at Kittanning said a customer used a pink $100 bill with Chinese writing on it at Dollar General, 11269 Route 422.
Troopers said an older lady passed the bill on Feb. 13 at 9:46 a.m. They said it was discovered that the writing said, “Training money sample only for practice — circulation forbidden.”