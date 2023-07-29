RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Outbuilding vandalized
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 1:02 am
RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Outbuilding vandalized
In a news release issued Thursday, state police at Troop D, Kittanning, reported an incident of criminal mischief dating back to April.
State police said unknown suspects damaged the door to an outbuilding at the Shannock Valley Community Park. According to the news release, the damage was discovered on April 26 at 6:34 p.m.
