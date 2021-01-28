Police Log slide

White Township

Shoplifting

A shopper carried $750 worth of goods from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 10:05 p.m. Jan. 11 and rode away with someone who picked him up in a red car, state police reported.

Investigators said the shoplifter, described only as a White man, took a camping backpack, a four-pack of propane fuel tanks, an electric heater, three toothbrushes priced between $120 and $200, and a spider wrap security device.

The getaway car was missing a hub cap from the front right wheel.

o o o

Cavan Michael Trout, of Greensburg, stole two strip lights from Walmart by underringing merchandise at the self-checkout registers at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, state police reported. Trout, 19, who was detained at the scene, was cited with a summary count of retail theft.

East Wheatfield Township

Stolen truck found

State police discovered Mark Snyder, of Connellsville, Fayette County, in possession of a stolen Ford F-150 truck at 3:27 a.m. Monday, when troopers responded to a report of a disturbance along Route 403.

Snyder, 36, was lodged at the Indiana County Jail with bond set at $15,000 and was charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property.

Investigators released no other information about the location and nature of the disturbance.

A hearing has been set for Feb. 9 before Judge Susanne Steffee in Homer City District Court.

Burrell Township

Drugs

State police seized drugs and paraphernalia at 3:04 p.m. when troopers served a warrant on Marshall Heights Road, according to a report. Police released no names of suspects and said the investigation is still underway.

Jefferson County

Robbery, police chase

Two men broke into a house at 228 Main St., McCalmont Township, at 11:15 a.m. Monday, assaulted a woman and stole multiple items from the residence, then fled from police in a vehicle that wrecked on Route 36 in Young Township, state police reported Wednesday.

Troopers said the men were sent by medical helicopter to a trauma center for treatment of traffic crash injuries. Investigators didn’t release the suspects’ names or their medical condition.

Bell Township, Jefferson County

Theft

A Punxsutawney woman told state police on Jan. 19 that someone stole two diamond and gold rings worth $5,500 from a house along Route 119 sometime in October.

Young Township, Jefferson County

Theft

Norman Westover, of Punxsutawney, told state police that someone stole a brown and maroon 2003 Polaris Trail Boss all-terrain vehicle between Jan. 2 and Saturday from 489 Scotland Ave. Extension.

Derry Township, Westmoreland County

Illicit images

A 21-year-old Latrobe man sent an “inappropriate picture” online to a 17-year-old New Derry girl on Sept. 16, state police reported.

The teen then shared the image with a 14-year-old girl from Youngstown and a 13-year-old girl from Latrobe, according to the report.

Police said both the man and the 17-year-old girl would be charged with corruption of minors.

Online court records show no charges have yet been filed.

Strangulation

George Little, 82, of Latrobe, strangled an 83-year-old Latrobe woman during a domestic fight at 6:17 p.m. Monday on Dailey Avenue, state police reported.

Troopers charged little with strangulation, simple assault and harassment at a preliminary arraignment before Judge Mark Bilik in Bradenville District Court. Little was released on unsecured bond to await a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday.

Armstrong Township

DUI

State police at Indiana said David Holbein, 34, of Rural Valley, was taken into custody after a high-speed chase Jan. 17 around 3 p.m. on Route 422 West and Cheese Run Road.

Troopers said they tried to stop Holbein for erratic driving when he accelerated at a high rate of speed and attempted to elude them.

He was lodged in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for this morning before Judge Robert Bell in Blairsville District Court.

