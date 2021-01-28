White Township
Shoplifting
A shopper carried $750 worth of goods from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 10:05 p.m. Jan. 11 and rode away with someone who picked him up in a red car, state police reported.
Investigators said the shoplifter, described only as a White man, took a camping backpack, a four-pack of propane fuel tanks, an electric heater, three toothbrushes priced between $120 and $200, and a spider wrap security device.
The getaway car was missing a hub cap from the front right wheel.
o o o
Cavan Michael Trout, of Greensburg, stole two strip lights from Walmart by underringing merchandise at the self-checkout registers at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, state police reported. Trout, 19, who was detained at the scene, was cited with a summary count of retail theft.
East Wheatfield Township
Stolen truck found
State police discovered Mark Snyder, of Connellsville, Fayette County, in possession of a stolen Ford F-150 truck at 3:27 a.m. Monday, when troopers responded to a report of a disturbance along Route 403.
Snyder, 36, was lodged at the Indiana County Jail with bond set at $15,000 and was charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property.
Investigators released no other information about the location and nature of the disturbance.
A hearing has been set for Feb. 9 before Judge Susanne Steffee in Homer City District Court.
Burrell Township
Drugs
State police seized drugs and paraphernalia at 3:04 p.m. when troopers served a warrant on Marshall Heights Road, according to a report. Police released no names of suspects and said the investigation is still underway.
Jefferson County
Robbery, police chase
Two men broke into a house at 228 Main St., McCalmont Township, at 11:15 a.m. Monday, assaulted a woman and stole multiple items from the residence, then fled from police in a vehicle that wrecked on Route 36 in Young Township, state police reported Wednesday.
Troopers said the men were sent by medical helicopter to a trauma center for treatment of traffic crash injuries. Investigators didn’t release the suspects’ names or their medical condition.
Bell Township, Jefferson County
Theft
A Punxsutawney woman told state police on Jan. 19 that someone stole two diamond and gold rings worth $5,500 from a house along Route 119 sometime in October.
Young Township, Jefferson County
Theft
Norman Westover, of Punxsutawney, told state police that someone stole a brown and maroon 2003 Polaris Trail Boss all-terrain vehicle between Jan. 2 and Saturday from 489 Scotland Ave. Extension.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Illicit images
A 21-year-old Latrobe man sent an “inappropriate picture” online to a 17-year-old New Derry girl on Sept. 16, state police reported.
The teen then shared the image with a 14-year-old girl from Youngstown and a 13-year-old girl from Latrobe, according to the report.
Police said both the man and the 17-year-old girl would be charged with corruption of minors.
Online court records show no charges have yet been filed.
Strangulation
George Little, 82, of Latrobe, strangled an 83-year-old Latrobe woman during a domestic fight at 6:17 p.m. Monday on Dailey Avenue, state police reported.
Troopers charged little with strangulation, simple assault and harassment at a preliminary arraignment before Judge Mark Bilik in Bradenville District Court. Little was released on unsecured bond to await a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday.
Armstrong Township
DUI
State police at Indiana said David Holbein, 34, of Rural Valley, was taken into custody after a high-speed chase Jan. 17 around 3 p.m. on Route 422 West and Cheese Run Road.
Troopers said they tried to stop Holbein for erratic driving when he accelerated at a high rate of speed and attempted to elude them.
He was lodged in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for this morning before Judge Robert Bell in Blairsville District Court.